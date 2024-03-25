“The game itself will be tricky” - Sergio Aguero predicts winner of Chelsea vs Manchester City FA Cup semi-final

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has shared his prediction for his former side's FA Cup semifinal tie against Chelsea on April 20. The current holders will look to continue their title defense against a Blues side, whom they eliminated from the competition last season.

Treble winners Manchester City are aiming to repeat the feat this season and by so doing, become the first team in history to achieve this feat. They sit one point behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League and are in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Real Madrid.

Club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero (390), a Stake ambassador, was speaking via the platform about his former side's chances against Chelsea in the FA Cup. He praised the achievement of Pep Guardiola and his team in reaching the last four of the competition for a record sixth successive season.

Aguero said:

"To me, the important thing is that City has reached this milestone once more. I read recently that they're the first team in FA Cup history to reach the semifinals for six seasons in a row. And winning the whole thing gets more and more likely the more often you do it. The game itself will be tricky.

"Chelsea is in an upsurge, and they have a young, hungry team. But City's team knows how they like to play the game and I think they'll be able to make it through."

Chelsea defeated Championship leaders Leicester City in the quarterfinals at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Manchester City exacted revenge on Newcastle United, who eliminated them from the Carabao Cup.

Both clubs are regulars at Wembley and have the most appearances of any side, having played 33 and 28 games, respectively, at the stadium.

Chelsea, Manchester City FA Cup clash gets date

The semifinal meeting between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium has been given a definitive date. The teams will face each other on Saturday, April 20 for a chance to face one of Coventry City or Manchester United in the final.

Mauricio Pochettino's men and Guardiola's side have already produced two very enjoyable encounters this season in the Premier League. The Blues held the champions to a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge before playing out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium in the return leg.

Given the dynamics at play in the encounter, Manchester City are clear favourites to go through to the final. FA Cup pedigree, however, states that the Blues cannot be written off before the game. They have won eight FA Cups while City have won seven.