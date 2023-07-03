“The gang” – Jose Mourinho delighted as ex-Manchester United duo reunite with De Gea during his wedding 

Jose Mourinho was left delighted as David de Gea reunited with his former Manchester United teammates Ander Herrera and Juan Mata during his recent wedding to long-term partner Edurne Garcia.

The goalkeeper posed with Mata and Herrera during the event. Herrera posted the image with a punny caption:

"Reunited."

Jose Mourinho coached the trio at Manchester United. The Portuguese manager was seemingly delighted to see them 'reunited'. He commented under the photo:

"La Banda." (The gang)

Mata made 285 appearances for the Red Devils and is now a free agent after leaving Galatasaray. Herrera, meanwhile, made 189 appearances for the Red Devils. The former Paris Saint-Germain star now plays for Athletic Bilbao.

Fabrizio Romano update on situation between Manchester United and David de Gea

David de Gea is now out of contact, with United contract expiring on June 30. The Spaniard was initially offered a renewal, which the club later withdrew. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation between the club and the player.

Speaking to Monday's DeBrief podcast, Romano said (via caughtoffside):

"He (De Gea) will have a conversation with Manchester United; it will happen this week. I am sure United will also speak again with Inter Milan for Andre Onana because there is a concrete conversation but not an official bid for Onana."

Romano added:

"Also, they have other options for a new goalkeeper; it’s not only De Gea or Onana, they have other possibilities. Another option is to sign a different goalkeeper and keep De Gea so to create more competition with a second goalkeeper. But it will all depend on the conversations that will happen this week.”

The Spaniard has been a stalwart for the Red Devils since arriving from Atletico Madrid for €18 million in 2011. He has made 545 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions, keeping 145 clean sheets.

He won the Premier League Golden Glove award last season. While he made a few costly errors last term, there's no denying the player's quality despite his lack of ball-playing ability. Fans will keep a keen eye on how his situation at Old Trafford evolves.

