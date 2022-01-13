"The more goal-scoring players we have, the better" - Joan Laporta provides update on Barcelona's pursuit of 29-year-old striker

Barcelona have been active in this January transfer window and the club are reportedly set to make more signings. One of the top names to be linked with a move to Barca is Juventus star Alvaro Morata.

Club president Joan Laporta recently provided an update on the side's pursuit of Morata, stating that the club will look to sign more goal-scoring players. The 59-year-old feels the Blaugrana lack goal-scoring players in their team. Laporta confirmed that signing such players will be one of the priorities of the club in the January transfer window.

In a recent interview with Vamos, club president Joan Laporta was asked about Alvaro Morata. He replied:

“We are trying to strengthen the team. There are some options. The more goal-scoring players we have the better because this is what has affected us a bit."

Since the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as Barcelona manager, the club has been progressing in the right direction. As a result, Joan Laporta has backed the club legend's demands to sign some players in the January window.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🗣[ @fansjavimiguel 🥇] | Despite Allegri’s comments, Barcelona haven’t discarded the arrival of Álvaro Morata yet. The player’s desire to come to Barcelona remains firm, as does Xavi’s interest. #fcblive 🗣[ @fansjavimiguel🥇] | Despite Allegri’s comments, Barcelona haven’t discarded the arrival of Álvaro Morata yet. The player’s desire to come to Barcelona remains firm, as does Xavi’s interest. #fcblive https://t.co/AKELdeRJzy

The Catalans surprised everyone when they signed Manchester City star Ferran Torres on a permanent deal. They spent £46.3m (€55m) plus a further £8.4m (€10m) in add-ons for the forward.

As per the latest reports, the Blaugrana are interested in signing Atletico Madrid loanee Alvaro Morata on a loan deal. Barca are to said to have held positive talks with Atletico Madrid to acquire the player.

Barcelona suffers defeat at the hands of Real Madrid

Barcelona faced Real Madrid in a Supercopa semi-final tie on Wednesday. Coming into the match, Los Blancos were expected to win the game comfortably against a Barca squad who are still in the learning process under the guidance of Xavi Hernandez.

However, fans were stunned to see Barca exceed expectations against a well-organized Madrid team.

Also Read Article Continues below

The match ended with Real Madrid winning the game 3-2 as Federico Valverde scored the winner in the 97th minute of the game. However, Barcelona fans can be proud of the performance that their players put on in the El Classico.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar