"The greatest there ever will be" "First of 40 goals this season" - PSG fans lose their minds as Lionel Messi scores weak-foot goal against Kawasaki Frontale

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters have heaped praise on their forward Lionel Messi after he opened the scoring with a right-footed effort against Kawasaki Frontale in a pre-season friendly.

Before the clash, new manager Christophe Galtier picked an extremely strong lineup for his side's first clash of their pre-season tour of Japan, with Messi seemingly playing a more central role behind Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

PSG opened the scoring in Osaka in the 28th minute when Mbappe found Achraf Hakimi with a pinpoint cross before the wing-back laid off Messi, who fired a first-time effort from his weak foot past the goalkeeper to gift the Ligue 1 champions a 1-0 lead.

The GOAT puts PSG up 1-0 in Tokyo

Lionel Messi 🏽 Goal!!!!

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner endured a difficult debut campaign at the Parc des Princes following his free transfer from Barcelona last summer, as he netted just 11 times in 34 appearances. He was also jeered by his own supporters following the Parisien's exit from the Champions League Round of 16.

However, the legendary Argentine forward has got off to the best possible start in pre-season, with supporters taking to Twitter to predict great things for Messi in the upcoming campaign:

T @onfieldumpire MESSI YOU BEAUTIFUL LITTLE MAN MESSI YOU BEAUTIFUL LITTLE MAN

Lionel Messi has scored this right footed goal for PSG in their pre-season match!

Messiah🇦🇷𓃵 @Messiah_SZN Does Lionel Messi have the best weak-foot in history? Does Lionel Messi have the best weak-foot in history? https://t.co/Ki2euddvWP

🇵🇸 @lfch4san Messi. The greatest there is. The greatest there was. The greatest there will ever be. Messi. The greatest there is. The greatest there was. The greatest there will ever be.

Inter Miami president confirms David Beckham wants to sign PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will soon turn his attention to guiding Argentina to their first World Cup since 1986 in Qatar later this year, but will also be desperate to help PSG claim their first ever Champions League title.

The 35-year-old has a year remaining on his current deal, with a future move to MLS being touted. According to Inter Miami president Jorge Mas, he and David Beckham are 'very optimistic' that the club can sign the iconic attacker.

As per The Mail, Mas recently procloaimed:

"We want to be the point of reference for soccer in the United States, but when you talk about the best players in the world, Leo is obviously the best player on the planet. Hopefully the conditions will be met for him to be there, playing with the United States Inter Miami jersey. We aspire to that.

"I hope the circumstances are given. We have nothing guaranteed, there is no agreement, but I am a very optimistic man and I hope that in the future Leo Messi can be part of our project."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi is already scoring goals in PSG's new kit Messi is already scoring goals in PSG's new kit 💪 https://t.co/lrfYVUGfVh

