"The greatest player in the world" – Lionel Messi receives special praise from Nasser Al-Khelaifi ahead of Inter Miami debut

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has heaped praise on Lionel Messi ahead of the Argentine's Inter Miami debut later this month.

Messi, 36, confirmed last month in an interview with Mundo Deportivo and SPORT that he will join the Major League Soccer side on a free transfer. He's expected to make his debut in their Leagues Cup contest against Cruz Azul on Friday (July 21).

At a press conference, Al-Khelaifi lauded Messi, terming him the best player in the world:

"I want to thank Messi, the greatest player in the world, for what he has done for us. He was magnificent. The two years were wonderful. We are not forgetting Sergio Ramos too, our soldier."

After joining PSG on a Bosman move in the summer of 2021, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner lifted three trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles. He netted 32 goals and contributed 35 assists in 75 appearances across competitions.

According to ESPN, the left-footed forward is expected to sign a contract with Miami till December 2025 with an option for an additional year. He's set to earn around €60 million annually.

Ramos, meanwhile, also joined PSG with the former Barcelona man ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. He appeared in 58 games across competitions at the heart of defence, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

According to SPORT, Inter Miami have opened preliminary talks with the Spaniard about a potential free transfer to Florida in the United States this summer. The 37-year-old player could team up with his former Spain teammate and Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets.

Inter Miami owner says he spent three years to bring Lionel Messi to club

Speaking to El Pais, Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas opened up about the process of bringing the Argentine maestro to the MLS outfit:

"In 2019, we started thinking about how we could bring him. I spent three years on it, a year and a half (working) very intensely. There were many conversations with Jorge (Messi). David (Beckham) talked to Leo, only about football, because he was also a player."

Adding that he was following Argentina in Qatar last year, Mas said:

"I saw it as completed at the end of May. I didn't want him to feel under pressure. We had spoken in Barcelona, Miami, Rosario, Doha. I spent the whole World Cup in Qatar, watching Argentina."

Before joining Inter Miami, the ex-PSG attacker was linked with a return to Barca, but a potential switch failed to materialise due to the La Liga side's financial crisis. He also reportedly rejected a contract offer worth around €400 million from Saudi Arabia's PIF fund to join Al-Hilal.

