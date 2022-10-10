"The ground love me and I love them" - Real Madrid linked midfielder makes confident claim about his future

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães has played down rumors of a potential move to Real Madrid, claiming that he wants to become a legend at St James' Park.

Reports have claimed that Real Madrid view Guimarães as a long-term replacement for Casemiro, who left the Santiago Bernabeu for Manchester United in the summer.

Currently, those claims are just rumors, and Los Blancos have lodged no bid for the Magpies midfielder.

He has now touched on speculation over a move to Madrid, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Real Madrid is the best team in the world, so… nice, but it’s just a conversation, it’s nothing."

Guimarães then spoke of his pride in playing for Newcastle:

“I want to be a legend at Newcastle. The ground love me and I love them. I never doubted the project”.

The Brazilian joined the Magpies from Olympique Lyonnais in January for £37.9 million and has become a hit in a short space of time on Tyneside.

He has made 24 appearances in all competitions since arriving at St James' Park, scoring seven goals and contributing two assists.

Newcastle are a team on the up following the Saudi-led consortium's takeover of the club back in October of last year.

They are now the richest club in world football and are looking to rival the European elite in the future.

However, the lure of playing for Real Madrid is one that any player finds hard to turn down.

Should Carlo Ancelotti's side's interest become concrete, it may prove problematic with regards to Guimarães.

He has four years left on his current deal with Newcastle, who currently sit sixth in the Premier League with three wins, five draws and one defeat in nine fixtures.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are currently joint top of the La Liga table alongside Barcelona on 22 points, winning seven and drawing one of their eight league fixtures.

Real Madrid already boast a star-studded midfield

Tchouameni has settled well in Madrid

Real Madrid currently possess one of the most impressive stock of midfielders in European football.

Los Blancos lured Aurelien Tchouameni to the Santiago Bernabeu this past summer from AS Monaco for £72 million.

He has hit the ground running in Madrid with two assists in 11 appearances in all competitions.

Another young French midfielder currently at the Bernabeu is Eduardo Camavinga, who joined the Galacticos in 2021 from Stade Rennais for £27.9 million.

He has impressed during his time at the club, making 52 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals whilst providing as many assists.

Meanwhile, the veteran duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos remain key members of Ancelotti's midfield. Both are turning back the years with inspired performances.

Lastly, the versatile Federico Valverde is also an option as he can play both as a winger and in the middle of the park.

