“The guy is no longer respected by anyone” – Daniel Riolo makes emphatic claim about PSG superstar

Pundit Daniel Riolo singled out PSG forward Neymar for his behavior during his club's 7-0 thrashing of French side Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France.

The Brazilian was on the scoresheet as his team ran riot over the lowly-rated club on Monday night (January 23).

Goals from Carlos Soler, Neymar, and a remarkable quintuplet count from Kylian Mbappe were enough to secure an easy win for Le Parisiens.

Brazilian star Neymar was singled out by a cross section of the home crowd due to his antics during the Coupe de France clash. He also picked up a yellow card during the 26th minute of the game.

Speaking during his commentary duties for RMC sport, pundit Riolo claimed that the 30-year-old forward made some unprofessional gestures during the encounter that weren't right.

He went further to add that the PSG superstar has lost his respect, as seen in 10 Sports. In his words, Riolo said:

"He is able to be whistled even by an audience of Regional 1? He scores and he chambers, we will eventually find out that he has a bad mind and that he is not a good."

He went further to add:

"The guy is no longer respected by anyone."

Neymar hasn't been at his best for the French giants in recent games. He managed to, however, break his goal drought after going several games without a goal for PSG since the return of Ligue 1.

Prior to his 33rd-minute strike against Pays de Cassel on Monday, Neymar hadn't scored for Les Parisiens since November. His last strike came in a 2-1 victory against Lorient.

The Brazilian will be hoping that the floodgate of goals will remain open for him after breaking his drought in the Coupe de France round-of-32.

Christophe Galtier confirms PSG's new vice-captain

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe is the first player in PSG history to score FIVE goals in an official match! 🖐 Kylian Mbappe is the first player in PSG history to score FIVE goals in an official match! 🖐 https://t.co/sgeRIeHyVm

The French tactician has come out to reveal that striker Kylian Mbappe is the club's new vice-captain after putting on the armband yesterday (January 23).

Mbappe was handed the responsibility of leading Les Parisiens against Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France round-of-32 clash. He, however, did it in grand style as he grabbed five goals in a 7-0 victory.

Speaking after the game, as seen in Goal, Galtier confirmed that the 24-year-old forward has been the club's vice-captain since the start of the ongoing season. In his words:

"We decided at the start of the season that Mbappe should be the second captain. He deserves to have this armband when Marquinhos is absent."

