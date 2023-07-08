"The guy has had one season" - Liverpool legend hits back at claims calling Darwin Nunez a 'bust'

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has slammed the criticism aimed at striker Darwin Nunez after his first season at Anfield.

The Reds sign Nunez from Benfica for a club-record fee of €100 million last summer. He scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances across competitions for the club.

Nunez was often criticized for missing some easy chances in front of goal. While he had impressive spells at times, the Uruguayan wasn't able to live up to the expected standards.

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol, however, people need to give Nunez more time to settle in. In an interview with ESPN, he said:

"You can look at it two ways. For £80m. you want the finished article. But, at the same time, have a look around the Premier League and the money people are spending on players that maybe don’t even have that potential."

He added:

"The guy has had one season. Straight away, right off the bat, you just said, 'is he a bust already?' This guy has never been given a chance by anybody, including you [ESPN presenter]. Hold on a second, let’s get this right. When he was signed, did anybody at Liverpool tell us that ‘this guy is the present? This guy is going to start now'."

Nicol acknowledged that Nunez could have had a better season but insisted that he hasn't been a flop. He pointed out that the Uruguayan striker showed potential and needs more time.

"The transfer fee doesn’t always tell you that. The guy was brought in as the future, yet after four months, everybody was on his back. Four months! And they were told that the guy is the future."

He added:

"He has had one season. Could it have been better? Probably. He certainly showed potential. He certainly shows what he is capable of and he has more in his locker. Yet, we haven’t kicked the season off and you are asking me if he is a bust? I mean, come on! Seriously, he has no chance! Unless he scores a hat-trick every game, then in your eyes he is a bust already!"

Nunez wasn't the only one who struggled last season for Liverpool as they finished fifth in the Premier League table. This was the first time they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool's transfers so far this summer

The Reds parted ways with a number of first-team players on free transfers this summer.

Roberto Firmino left the club and has now joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli. Naby Keita joined Werder Bremen while James Milner moved to Brighton & Hove Albion. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, is currently a free agent.

Arthur Melo also returned to Juventus after his six-month loan spell.

In terms of incomings, though, Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

They have also been linked with Romeo Lavia, Perr Schuurs, and Levi Colwill (via Mirror).

