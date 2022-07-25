"The most hated footballer of all time" "Irritating to watch" - PSG superstar Neymar gets ripped apart for embarrassing dive in pre-season friendly

Football fans have ripped into Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar for his blatant dive against Japanese side Gamba Osaka in a preseason friendly.

The Ligue 1 champions continued their 100% record during their tour of Japan with a 6-2 victory over the J-League outfit, with Neymar scoring twice.

PSG were 1-0 up thanks to a Pablo Sarabia strike, before the Brazilian forward attempted to a turn a defender in the box who slid in for a mistimed challenge. The 30-year-old went down and the referee pointed straight to the spot.

Paddy Power @paddypower Neymar with a blatant dive to win a penalty in a meaningless friendly against Gamba Osaka.



You have to hand it to him. Ultimate sh*thousery. Neymar with a blatant dive to win a penalty in a meaningless friendly against Gamba Osaka.You have to hand it to him. Ultimate sh*thousery. https://t.co/65V7pNfG9Y

However, replays suggest that the world's most expensive footballer was barely touched before hitting the deck in an exaggerated fashion. Neymar picked himself up to convert the resulting spot-kick.

Lionel Messi, Nuno Mendes and Kylian Mbappe rounded off the scoring to secure a comfortable victory for the French giants. However, the main talking point online after the clash was the first-half penalty incident.

Following the apparent dive, supporters took to Twitter to condemn the former Barcelona winger. Many questioned why such a talented player needed to resort to cheap tactics to secure a goal against far weaker opposition in a game that ultimately meant nothing.

Here are some of the tweets in that regard:

𝙁𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨 @Footballrover World Class dive from Neymar Jr 🤣🤣🤣🤣 World Class dive from Neymar Jr 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/nkkRBHP4XS

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition



We are back 🤙🏽 Neymar’s first blatant dive in a long time, step overs, dribbled the keeper before his goal.We are back🤙🏽 Neymar’s first blatant dive in a long time, step overs, dribbled the keeper before his goal. We are back 😎🤙🏽

H O L I C S @Simply_Holics Neymar is trending now because of a dive and many are criticizing him. This guy is the most hated footballer of all time Neymar is trending now because of a dive and many are criticizing him. This guy is the most hated footballer of all time

Sportive23 @Sportive_23 Neymar did this dive today.



Isn’t this irritating to watch? Neymar did this dive today.Isn’t this irritating to watch? https://t.co/AwnSXrFpLu

Chim 🇳🇬 @CoachChim Just seen that Neymar dive, I have no words Just seen that Neymar dive, I have no words

⏳ @DennisManiac Dawg friendly and Neymar a dive Dawg friendly and Neymar a dive 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

Casemiro claims Real Madrid could sign Neymar if PSG want to sell

The tricky forward never really captured the fans' imagination in the French capital as he was expected to following his world-record €222 million transfer from Barcelona in 2017.

He was even booed by his own supporters following his team's humiliating exit from the Champions League second round last season at the hands of Real Madrid. This has led to speculation that he may be on the move this summer.

Last week, Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports that, contrary to reports, Manchester City were not interested in signing the Brazilian. He still has three years left on his current deal with PSG.

Due to the winger's incredible wage demands, not many clubs will be able to afford to table an offer for him. However, Los Blancos midfielder Casemiro has stirred the pot by discussing his Brazil teammate.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder told SporTV, as per 90min:

“Neymar can play for any team in the world. If PSG don't want him, Real Madrid want him. Okay?”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all scored for PSG in Japan today Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all scored for PSG in Japan today 🔥 https://t.co/2niA40yxnR

The Parisians will next face AS Nantes in the Trophee des Champions on Sunday, July 31.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far