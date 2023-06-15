"The only human he loves more than me" - When Steven Gerrard claimed his son was 'obsessed' with Liverpool superstar

Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard made a huge revelation that his son, Lio, is obsessed about Reds superstar Mohamed Salah. The former Liverpool captain also added that his son loves Salah more than him.

In an interview with LFCTV earlier this year, Gerrard could not hide his appreciation for Salah, who has established himself as a legend at Merseyside.

The Whiston-born former England midfielder joined Salah in an exclusive interview for Liverpool's website. In the interview, named ‘When Stevie Met Salah’, Gerrard revealed that his son idolises the Egyptian superstar. During the interview, Salah asked Gerarrd:

“Who was your favourite player?”

Gerrard replied that he grew up as a fan of John Barnes and that the former English winger had a lot in common with Salah. He also admitted that he and his son are huge fans of Salah now:

“He was like yourself, a dribbler, exciting; he could score individual goals like yourself, and he could win a game. Now my favourite is you. It has to be you because Lio, my Lio, he’s obsessed! He loves you more than me - you’re the only human he loves more than me.”

Salah and Gerrard never shared the pitch for the Reds, as Gerrard left in 2015, two years before Salah's arrival. The Egyptian sits alongside Gerrard in the Reds' all-time scorers list with 186 goals.

Even though they never played together, Salah and Gerrard played against each other once. Salah was part of the Chelsea side that ended Liverpool's title hopes in the 2013-14 season with a 2-0 win, a game Gerrard would love to forget because of his infamous slip.

Mohamed Salah likely to miss Liverpool's PL games against Arsenal & Chelsea due to international commitments

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah could miss up to ten games, including ones against Arsenal and Chelsea, in the 2023-24 season, with Egypt qualifying for the 2024 African Cup of Nations,

The Premier League fixture list for the upcoming season has released, with the Reds being handed a fixture against Chelsea away in their opening game.

If Egypt progress to the AFCON knockouts, Salah will miss Premier League games against Bournemouth, Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley. He's also likely to be absent for their FA Cup third-round game.

The remaining five fixtures the Egyptian could miss depend upon the Reds' results in the League Cup and FA Cup, which could be League Cup semifinals (both legs) and FA Cup replays.

