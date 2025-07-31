“The hunger never fades” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends confident message after scoring for Al-Nassr in pre-season win

By Aditya Singh
Modified Jul 31, 2025 05:56 GMT
Al-Nassr v FC Toulouse - Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message after scoring in Al-Nassr's pre-season friendly against Toulouse. He helped his side win 2-1 at the Untersberg-Arena in Austria on Wednesday, July 30.

Al-Nassr dominated against the French side with 60% possession and eight attempts, with four being on target. Toulouse also had eight attempts, with two being on target. Yann Gboho opened the scoring for the French side in the 25th minute.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo equalised eight minutes later before Mohammed Maran scored the winner in the 76th minute. After the game, Ronaldo shared some images from the friendly on his Instagram account and wrote in the caption:

"The hunger never fades. Still work to do and we’re just getting started 💪⚽"
Al-Nassr have one more friendly scheduled as they will face Almeria on August 10 at Estadio Mediterraneo. They will then compete in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final against last season's Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Ittihad, on August 19.

The Knights of Njad finished third in the league last season and failed to win any major trophy despite Cristiano Ronaldo's prolific form. He scored 35 goals and provided four assists in 41 games across competitions. He also signed a new contract at the club this summer, which will expire in 2027.

Agent slams Joao Felix as he joins Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr

FIFA-licensed agent Jen Mendelewitsch has slammed Joao Felix for joining Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr this summer. The Portuguese attacker has joined the Saudi Pro League side from Chelsea for a reported fee of €50 million, including add-ons.

Mendelewitsch has slammed Felix for not taking charge of his career. He referenced his numerous big-money moves and called him a "money-printing machine", saying:

“Joao Felix hasn't played football for a long time. He's a printer. He's a money-printing machine, and with his own approval, since he doesn't rebel. He should have been in charge of his career a long time ago, not allowing people to decide for him and send him to projects he doesn't like. When you know his potential, it's sad. But he's an example of what not to do when you're a young player with potential."
“Some people talk about football mercenaries, others talk about victims of the business. In either case, he's the perfect example of the traps many talented young players can fall into. There were rumours that he would return to Benfica. It would have made a little more sense, but I think he didn't want to make that financial sacrifice," Mendelewitsch added.

Felix had first joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica for a massive reported fee of €127 million in 2019. After failing to make a big impact there and after multiple loan stints, he joined Chelsea for €52 million in 2024.

Aditya Singh

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

