“He’s a money-printing machine” - Agent blasts Joao Felix for not taking charge of his career after move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Joao Felix was slammed by FIFA-licensed agent Jen Mendelewitsch for his decision to join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr from Chelsea. The former Atletico Madrid man is seemingly on the verge of moving to the Saudi Pro League at the age of 25.

Many would have expected Felix to continue in Europe, given his age and potential. Mendelewitsch puts this transfer down to the amount of money that the Portuguese attacker will earn at Al-Nassr and told RMC Sport (via GOAL):

“Joao Felix hasn't played football for a long time. He's a printer. He's a money-printing machine, and with his own approval, since he doesn't rebel. He should have been in charge of his career a long time ago, not allowing people to decide for him and send him to projects he doesn't like. When you know his potential, it's sad. But he's an example of what not to do when you're a young player with potential."

Felix was also linked with a move to his former team, Benfica. However, the finances of the move could have had to do with his decision not to return to Portugal.

“Some people talk about football mercenaries, others talk about victims of the business. In either case, he's the perfect example of the traps many talented young players can fall into. There were rumours that he would return to Benfica. It would have made a little more sense, but I think he didn't want to make that financial sacrifice," Mendelewitsch added.

Overall, Felix made 40 appearances across competitions for Chelsea, bagging 11 goals and two assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Joao Felix to move to Al-Nassr keeping in mind 2026 World Cup- Reports

Joao Felix (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wished for Joao Felix to join Al-Nassr to ensure that the pair develop a strong understanding with each other for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 25-year-old seems to have understood the importance of sharing the pitch with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in club football, as per Foot Mercato (via GOAL).

Of course, Felix is already well acquainted with Ronaldo. The pair have played 37 matches across competitions with each other for Portugal, bagging two joint goal contributions in the process.

Now, they will look to contribute to the preparations for the World Cup, an honor Ronaldo has never won. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker has also yet to win the Saudi Pro League trophy with Al-Nassr.

