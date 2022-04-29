"The most important contract I signed is the one with Ulla" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains how his wife played a major role in signing new contract

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lifted the lid on the role his wife Ulla Sandrock played in him signing a new deal with the Reds.

The Premier League giants confirmed on Thursday that Klopp has put pen to paper on a new contract with them. The German tactician will now remain at Anfield until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The news came as a surprise to many, including Reds supporters, as Klopp was widely expected to leave at the end of his previous contract. The 54-year-old had previously expressed his desire to take a break from football in 2024.

Klopp has now revealed that the idea of leaving the Reds in 2024 was a 'private' agreement he had with his wife Ulla. It was the German's spouse, however, who persuaded him to extend his stay at Anfield.

Upon signing a new deal, Klopp looked back at a personal conversation he had with Ulla that convinced him to change his mind. He told Liverpool's website:

"If, when I said around the last contract extension, that in 2024 that's it then, it was actually a private agreement and the most important contract in my life I signed is the one with [my wife] Ulla. That's where it started again. We sat in the kitchen at the table and Ulla said, 'I can't see us leaving in 2024.' And I was like, 'What?!' 'No, really, [with] all the people about.'"

"You won't know Lisa, but she is very important for us, it's about Danielle, it's about so many people. That's the first moment and then, of course, it's about the club and all the people I don't know personally but I know as well, so that's how it all started."

Liverpool fans are delighted with the role Ulla played in Klopp signing a new deal with the club. Reds supporters even took to social media to express their gratitude towards the German's wife.

Klopp arrived at Liverpool in 2015

Klopp took charge of the Reds in October 2015. He has since transformed the club into one of the best clubs in Europe, winning five trophies in total.

The German led Liverpool to UEFA Champions League glory in 2018-19. He also won the Merseyside-based club their first league title in 30 years in 2019-20. The Reds have also won the EFL Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup under him.

The Anfield outfit are now on the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple this term. Liverpool, who have already won the EFL Cup, are well in the mix to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

