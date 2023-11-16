"The most important player in the Premier League" - Ex-Chelsea star John Obi Mikel heaps praises on 'brilliant' Manchester City superstar

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has labeled Manchester City's Rodri as the 'most important player in the Premier League' at the moment.

The Spanish midfielder was signed from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a €70 million fee as Fernandinho's successor. Since then, he has become one of Pep Guardiola's most trusted starters, registering 21 goals and as many assists in 222 games.

Rodri, 27 has become one of Manchester City's most important players, shielding their backline, recycling possession, and doing the dirty work in midfield. As witnessed in the 4-4 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on 12 November, he also has a knack for scoring important goals.

Speaking about the Spain international's importance to Manchester City on the Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube Channel, Obi Mikel said (09:50):

"For me, Rodri is the most important player, right now, today, in the Premier League, the most important player in the Premier League. I'm not talking about Haaland or anyone... when he [Rodri] doesn't play for City, they lose.

"But I watched him the other day against, who was it against? when he came back, and the performance, you know, he gave... absolutely brilliant. This guy never loses the ball, he scores goals, everything goes through him, the build-up..."

Watch the full video below:

Manchester City have lost just three games in regulation time this season and Rodri has been absent in all of them. He has otherwise featured in 15 games this term, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Chelsea and Manchester City play out a Premier League classic in west London

Chelsea's league match against Manchester City on 12 November at Stamford Bridge proved to be an all-time Premier League classic.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Thiago Silva equalized with a smart header from a corner kick just minutes later. Raheem Sterling fired his team in front in the 37th minute but Manuel Akanji leveled matters just seconds before the half-time whistle.

Haaland scored just two minutes after the restart before Nicolas Jackson made it 3-3 20 minutes later. Rodri's deflected shot in the 86th minute sneaked past Robert Sanchez in goal to hand Manchester City a priceless late goal.

But Armando Broja won a penalty deep into stoppage time after drawing a tackle from Ruben Dias. Cole Palmer, who left Manchester City this summer, coolly slotted the penalty to hand his team a draw at home.

The Cityzens are still top of the table after 28 points from 12 games but both Liverpool and Arsenal trail them by a solitary point. Chelsea, meanwhile, are 10th with 16 points to their name.