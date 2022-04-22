"The most important thing" - Dimitar Berbatov highlights key factor that could help 25-year-old star revive Manchester United career

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov feels Donny van de Beek can revive his Red Devils career under incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United announced on Thursday that Ten Hag will take charge as the club's new permanent manager in the summer. The Dutchman has agreed to join the Red Devils on a three-year deal from Ajax at the end of the season.

Ten Hag's arrival will mark the beginning of a new era at Old Trafford, with several players expected to move in and out of the club in the coming months. While the 52-year-old is tipped to make major changes to the squad, he could also breathe new life into existing players.

One such player who could be boosted by Ten Hag's arrival in Van de Beek, according to Berbatov. The midfielder joined Everton on loan in January after struggling to earn playing time at Manchester United, but the former striker feels could resurrect his Red Devils career under his compatriot. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"Things haven't worked out so far at United for Donny Van de Beek, he's currently on loan at Everton and he will be back at Old Trafford in the summer. He will get a chance to show what he can do and he has worked with Ten Hag before ar Ajax, which is always a good thing, having that connection is great when you're a player. Let's hope he can resurrect his career at Old Trafford."

Berbatov is aware that Van de Beek worked under Ten Hag during his time at Ajax and believes that could work in the midfielder's favor. The former Manchester United star is of the view that the relationship with the manager is one of the most important factors for a player. He wrote:

"For a player, the relationship with the manager is probably the most important thing. Van de Beek used to work with Ten Hag and he will know that he trusts him on the pitch, he will be free to explore, take chances, make mistakes and not worry about being substituted if he makes a bad pass. When you have that trust you have that freedom on the pitch and it is a great feeling, trust me."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Reminder: Donny van de Beek was a Ballon d'Or nominee when he played under Erik ten Hag Reminder: Donny van de Beek was a Ballon d'Or nominee when he played under Erik ten Hag 😯 https://t.co/KNULx2xljW

Van de Beek played 110 matches under Ten Hag during his time at Ajax. It remains to be seen if he can now add to that tally at Manchester United.

What has gone wrong for Van de Beek at Manchester United?

Van de Beek joined the Red Devils from Ajax for around £35 million in the summer of 2020. However, the move has not gone according to plan for the 25-year-old midfielder so far.

The Netherlands international has amassed just 1836 minutes of playing time for the Old Trafford outfit. He joined Everton on loan with the hopes of earning regular action, but has been restricted to just six appearances so far.

As things stand, Van de Beek is expected to return to Manchester United in the summer. With Ten Hag prepared to hand him a second chance, it remains to be seen if he can turn things around at Old Trafford.

