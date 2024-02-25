"The important thing is to try" - Barcelona star makes bold title comments after win over Getafe

Barcelona star Joao Felix commented on his club's role in the title race this season after beating Getafe 4-0 in La Liga on Saturday (February 24).

The Portuguese attacker scored his team's second goal of the tie in the early minutes of the second half (53') after Raphinha bagged the night's opener (20'). Frenkie de Jong made sure of the points in the 61st minute, and Fermin Lopez rounded off the goals for the match in stoppage time (90+1').

With Barcelona now placed second and five points behind Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and are yet to play this weekend, Felix said (via Tribal Football):

"We are happy. It has been a long time since we won like this. It was a calm game, scoring early and with control of the ball. We are at Barca and everyone has the quality to play. The competition is very good because everyone has to get the best out of themselves. "

He added:

"It's my first starting game after the injury and I'm improving. The important thing is to try and things will end up going well. We put pressure on those at the top. It's not the same as them playing without pressure if we don't win."

Real Madrid play their weekend's fixture against Sevilla on Sunday (February 25). Meanwhile, Girona could also leapfrog the Blaugrana if they beat Rayo Vallecano on Monday (February 26).

Barcelona boss Xavi says he has no regrets about deciding to leave the Catalan club

Barcelona manager Xavi

Barcelona legend and manager Xavi announced in late January that he would be stepping down from his role at the end of the season. Despite a resurgence that has seen the Spanish coach win four of his last five league matches, he has claimed that his decision is the right one.

The Catalan side are also alive in the UEFA Champions League and await the second leg of their Round-of-16 tie against Napoli, which stands at 1-1. Despite some positives, Xavi said after the win over Getafe (via GOAL):

"No, quite the opposite. The decision is very correct because the team has taken a step forward. I am very convinced of the decision. Not for me, but for the club. And thank the fans from the bottom of my heart for being by my side."

Xavi took charge of Barcelona in November 2021 and led his club to the La Liga title last season. From 128 games in charge across competitions, he has won 80 fixtures and lost 26.