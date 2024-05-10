"The most impressive breakthrough season from a young English player ever" - Ex-Manchester United man waxes lyrical about Chelsea star

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has hailed Cole Palmer's start at Chelsea by deeming it the best breakthrough season for an English player in history. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable campaign which has led to a Premier League Player of the Year nomination.

Palmer, 22, has also been nominated for the Premier League's Young Player of the Year award. He's flourished with 26 goals and 13 assists in 45 games across competitions, sitting second in the Golden Boot race with 21 in 31 games.

Foster reacted to Palmer's nomination by hailing him as Chelsea's leading superstar. He told the Premier League's YouTube channel:

"I'm gonna go out and say it, I think this might be the most impressive breakthrough season from a young English player ever. I've been so impressed with him this year, his energy levels are up there with the best I've seen, never stops running, his enthusiasm to want to get on the ball and want to manufacture something. You're talking about a 22-year-old lad here and he's the one leading that team. He's the guy in charge of taking the penalties, I just love it."

Palmer joined Chelsea from Manchester City last summer for £42.5 million on transfer deadline day. There were some reservations about the price tag given that west Londoners have habitually overspending in recent years.

However, the two-cap England international has been a revelation even with Mauricio Pochettino's side floundering in mid-table. He's scored two hat-tricks this season, including one against Manchester United in a 4-3 comeback win (April 4).

Chelsea's Cole Palmer relished scoring against Manchester United despite previously supporting them

Cole Palmer has four goals in two games against Manchester United.

Palmer has been a thorn in Manchester United's side this season. His hat-trick sealed one of the most dramatic comeback victories in Premier League history.

The former City forward was also on the scoresheet when the two giants met in December at Old Trafford. He netted a fine equalizer although Erik ten Hag's men went on to win 2-1.

Palmer was looking forward to facing the Red Devils away from home and had a fair few friends of his in the United section. He said (via football.london):

"I've never played at Old Trafford, so hopefully I play and score a few goals! I've got a few friends who will be there who are United fans. They will be in the United end. Then my other mates will be in the Chelsea end. A few of my family are City fans, a few are United."

Expand Tweet

Palmer grew up supporting Manchester United and was a massive fan of club legend Wayne Rooney. His meteoric rise holds similarities to that of the former England captain when he arrived on the scene at Everton in 2002.