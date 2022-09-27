"The interest flatters me, of course" – Manchester United and Chelsea-linked player makes honest admission about transfer rumors

Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries has said that he feels honored to be linked with heavyweight clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea. However, the defender has also recommitted his future to the Nerazzurri.

Dumfries, 26, has three years left on his current deal at the San Siro. He has been a crucial member of Inter Milan since arriving from PSV for a fee in the region of £12 million last summer. The right-back has lifted the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana with the Serie A outfit.

Denzel Dumfries @DenzelJMD2 🖤 Winning two titles was amazing! We couldn’t deliver the league, but I couldn’t be more proud of this team for fighting till the end. We will always keep up our heads up knowing what an honour it’s to be a nerazzurro! To all the supporters, thanks for the amazing support! Winning two titles was amazing! We couldn’t deliver the league, but I couldn’t be more proud of this team for fighting till the end. We will always keep up our heads up knowing what an honour it’s to be a nerazzurro! To all the supporters, thanks for the amazing support! 💙🖤 https://t.co/v9DhRC74IR

Earlier this summer, Dumfries was on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea (via SI) but a move failed to materialize. While Manchester United started the new season with Diogo Dalot as their first-choice right-back, the Blues continued with Reece James.

Speaking to De Telegraaf (via 90min), Dumfries addressed the transfer speculations from the Premier League giants. He said:

"The interest flatters me, of course. But my focus is only on Inter. We want to win the Scudetto because we lost it last season."

A traditional right-back for most of his career in the Eredivisie, the Netherlands international has recently transformed into an offensive wing-back. He has registered seven goals and eight assists in 54 appearances across all competitions for Simone Inzaghi's side.

In the ongoing 2022-23 season, Dumfries has netted twice and laid out one assist in nine matches for his club. He also maintained his form on international duty and contributed an assist in Netherlands' 2-0 win over Poland in the UEFA Nations League on September 22.

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to battle each other for a top-four spot in the Premier League this campaign.

While the Red Devils will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (October 2), the west London outfit will next lock horns with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (October 1).

Frank Leboeuf advises Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo to join Chelsea

Speaking to ESPN (via Express), former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf shared his thoughts on Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at United. He said:

"I think he can serve another club. I think Chelsea would have been good for him because he would have been served, I don't know how it's going to work with [Erik] ten Hag."

He added:

"I think he has enough money to go for free, and I already talked about that when he was at Juventus, and he should have done that instead of trying to get more money."

Ronaldo has scored just once in eight matches this season.

