"The jigsaw is complete with these two" - EPL great Steven Gerrard heaps praise on Liverpool's stalwarts

In a candid interview with BBC's Match of the Day podcast, former Liverpool captain and EPL legend Steven Gerrard has revealed the two players who have been the most important to Jurgen Klopp's incredible title-winning campaign at Anfield.

Liverpool won the Premier League title with an incredible seven games to spare as Jurgen Klopp led the side to its first EPL title in over thirty years. Several players have stepped up in crucial moments to give Liverpool a distinctive edge over its rivals but Steven Gerrard claimed that two players were a cut above the rest.

Steven Gerrard named Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson as the most important players in the current Liverpool squad. Prior to winning the EPL, both stalwarts of the side were brilliant for Liverpool and formed arguably the best defence in England.

"The two main pieces of the jigsaw looking at Liverpool very closely are the keeper Alisson and Virgil Van Dijk, for obvious reasons. I think Liverpool were a good team and exciting team before Van Dijk and the keeper came, but they’ve just absolutely turned them into a world-class side and the jigsaw is complete with those two, they're absolutely phenomenal."

Barring a few uncharacteristic mistakes against Arsenal last week, Alisson and Van Dijk have been Liverpool's most reliable players this season and have become fan favourites at Anfield.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard happy to bury the demons of the 2014 EPL season

Liverpool nearly won the EPL title in 2014

Steven Gerrard also reflected on Liverpool's heartbreaking 2013/14 EPL campaign and said that this year's title victory has eased the pain of losing out on what could have been an inspirational EPL title victory.

The former Liverpool captain was the culprit as his side conceded the EPL title after Gerrard slipped in the build-up to a crucial Chelsea goal that condemned Liverpool to a stunning defeat.

Five years ago today—that Steven Gerrard slip 🙈 pic.twitter.com/6UbCeGx1TB — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 27, 2019

"First and foremost, for me it was fantastic to bury a few demons from 2014, it was certainly a big relief. Being a Liverpool fan and ex-player, I’ve known the big, long wait and I’m still in touch with a lot of the players that are in that dressing room so a lot of them shared that pain with me."

The Liverpool legend was relieved that his side finally managed to end the long wait for an EPL title and said that the emotions in the city were at an all-time high last month.

"It was fantastic for everyone connected to the club but it was mixed emotions in many ways because of my own experiences, being a fan and ex-player and a lot of my family are Liverpool fans as well."

Steven Gerrard is now a manager

Steven Gerrard is now a manager at Rangers FC and is tipped to work with Liverpool at some point in the future. The EPL legend shares an excellent relationship with Jurgen Klopp and has revealed his admiration for the German manager on several occasions in the past.

Liverpool is currently a dominant force in the EPL alongside Manchester City and has become one of the best teams in the world under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

