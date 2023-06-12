“The job is done” – Guardiola compares Manchester City treble to Lionel Messi achievement 

Pep Guardiola has compared Manchester City's treble to Lionel Messi winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Since becoming Manchester City manager in 2016, the Spaniard has won 13 major trophies, including five Premier League titles. However, the one trophy that eluded him was the UEFA Champions League.

The Cityzens came close in the 2020-21 season, however, they lost 1-0 in the final against Chelsea. Guardiola managed to exorcise his demons by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final on Saturday, June 10, leading Manchester City to their maiden UCL and establishing himself as an all-time great.

This also completed a historic European treble for the club, as they also clinched the Premier League title and the FA Cup this season. The feeling of relief and jubilance must have been similar what Lionel Messi experienced after captaining his country to the World Cup in December.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had a similar story, having narrowly lost the 2014 World Cup final against Germany. Even though everyone acknowledged his greatness, some exhibited doubts as he had failed to win the biggest prize in football, unlike Pele and Maradona.

The Argentine ace was also able to silence the doubters by leading his country to a World Cup win, winning the Golden Ball in the process.

Speaking to Argentine news outlet Ole, Guardiola compared his achievement at City with Lionel Messi's feat. He said (via GOAL):

“I think the job is done. I don't want to compare myself, much less with Leo, but there is an image of him in the World Cup that you say ‘that's it, that's it’.”

Guardiola, 52, has become the second manager to lead an English club to the treble, equaling Sir Alex Ferguson's feat with Manchester United in the 1998-99 season.

Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland? Pep Guardiola chooses the best after UCL win

Pep Guardiola won his third Champions League title after Manchester City defeated Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday.

The Spaniard's first two triumphs came with Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi in the 2008-09 and the 2010-11 seasons. He won his first treble in 2009.

After defeating Inter Milan and establishing himself as one of the greatest managers of all time, Pep Guardiola chose the best footballer he has ever worked with during a press conference. He said (via El Futbolero):

"I have said it many times: you cannot compare anyone with Messi. That doesn't help Erling (Haaland). In terms of goals and mentality, yes. But Messi has done these numbers every season in the last 10 or 15 years."

Erling Haaland has had an exceptional season, scoring 52 goals and providing nine assists in 53 games. He is likely to be one of the leading candidates for the 2023 Ballon d'Or along with Lionel Messi, who won the World Cup and Ligue 1 titles.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes