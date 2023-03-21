“The kid can play” - Paul Merson names 2 signings that can make Liverpool title contenders next season

Paul Merson has suggested that Liverpool could become Premier League title contenders if they sign Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount. He believes the two midfielders will elevate Jurgen Klopp's side and help them compete for trophies again.

Various reports have linked Bellingham and Mount with Liverpool as the Reds are keen on bolstering their aging midfield. Bellingham is looking to take the next step in his career and move on from Borussia Dortmund, while Mount has reportedly stalled contract talks with Chelsea.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"If Liverpool go and get Mount and then Jude Bellingham, who could also go to Liverpool, you've got a title-contending team. Why would you want to chance that [by selling Mount to a rival]? Why would you make them stronger?" Paul Merson on Mason Mount:"If Liverpool go and get Mount and then Jude Bellingham, who could also go to Liverpool, you've got a title-contending team. Why would you want to chance that [by selling Mount to a rival]? Why would you make them stronger?" #lfc [sky] Paul Merson on Mason Mount:"If Liverpool go and get Mount and then Jude Bellingham, who could also go to Liverpool, you've got a title-contending team. Why would you want to chance that [by selling Mount to a rival]? Why would you make them stronger?" #lfc [sky]

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson claimed that the Reds should go all out and get Bellingham and Mount. He said:

"If Liverpool go and get Mount and then Jude Bellingham, who could also go to Liverpool, you've got a title-contending team. Why would you want to chance that [by selling Mount to a rival]? Why would you make them stronger? Mason Mount was by far Chelsea's best player last season."

Merson added:

"He was outstanding. It's different when you come through the ranks at a football club because you cost nothing. When you get bought for a lot of money you're viewed as more of an asset. Whoever gets Mason Mount has got the biggest result ever. The kid can play. It's bad business by Chelsea - they should give him what he's asking for. You don't offload your best players."

The Sky Sports pundit continued:

"There are so many players that need to get shipped out of this Chelsea squad before Mount. When you hear whispers of the teams that want to buy him that tells you everything you need to know. I'm a huge fan of Mount, he's a top-class player. He's not playing at the moment because of his contract situation. With the size of the squad, they aren't going to select a player who won't sign a new contract."

Mount was one of Chelsea's best players in the 2020-21 season when the Blues won the UEFA Champions League for the second time in their history.

Will Liverpool sign Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount?

According to recent reports, Liverpool are unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer as they are unwilling to match the £150m asking price set by Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are reportedly leading the race for Bellingham's signature.

Mason Mount is likely to join the Reds as his contract talks have stalled at Chelsea. The Englishman has a year left on his deal and is set for a move in the summer.

Poll : 0 votes