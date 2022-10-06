“The king is back”, “Will score 2 hat tricks” – Manchester United fans hype up Cristiano Ronaldo as he is named in starting line-up for Europa League game against Omonia 

Manchester United fans are delighted to see Cristiano Ronaldo start for the Red Devils against Omonia F.C. in the Europa League on October 6.

Ronaldo has had a difficult start to the season. His only goal in eight appearances came in United's 2-0 Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol on matchday 2.

The Portuguese started that victory but has started on the bench in the Red Devils' last five Premier League fixtures by Erik ten Hag.

He comes into a new-look Manchester United side looking to bounce back from their 6-3 derby disappointment against Manchester City last weekend.

Meanwhile, David De Gea starts in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia in defense.

Raphael Varane misses out through a sprain picked up in the defeat to City.

Captain Harry Maguire has been sidelined with a knock he incurred on international duty with England last week.

However, there is a start for Casemiro in midfield and the Brazilian will play alongside Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes in a formidable-looking three.

The Brazilian midfielder has yet to really make an impact following his £64 million move from Real Madrid in the summer.

Antony and Jadon Sancho join Cristiano Ronaldo up top for the Red Devils, and it is the Portuguese's inclusion that has enthused fans.

The legendary forward had seemingly desired a departure from Old Trafford in the summer to join a side contending in the Champions League.

However, he remains at United and will be looking to make an impact in the Europa League and to build on the one goal he managed from the spot in Moldova.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter, with one even backing Cristiano Ronaldo to score a hat-trick:

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo look to get back to winning ways

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to spearhead United's attack

The defeat against City came as a huge setback as the Red Devils were on a four-match winning streak in the league.

Manchester United will look to bounce back against an Omonia side who are the group's lowest ranked side.

The likes of Ronaldo, Sancho and Antony will be licking their chops and looking to get back Manchester United back on course.

The Red Devils are currently second in Group E having lost to 1-0 Real Sociedad in their opener before beating Sheriff on gameday 2.

Meanwhile, Omonia coached by former Celtic manager Neil Lennon, are bottom having been beaten by both Sociedad and Sheriff.

