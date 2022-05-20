×
"The lack of ambition is frightening, hiding in the French league to play easy games for money" - Real Madrid fans respond as new update suggests PSG stay for Kylian Mbappe

Los Blancos fans react to news of Mbappe's contract situation
Akshay Tahiliani
Modified May 20, 2022 05:33 PM IST
Real Madrid seem to be headed towards disappointment in their ambition to bring Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe to Spain.

A tweet has emerged that the Frenchman is closer to signing a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions than he is to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu. Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio believes that PSG have indeed made some progress in their attempts to stop Mbappe's free transfer move to Real Madrid. He wrote

"Mbappe is now close to stay in @PSG_inside and renew his contract @SkySport @SkySports @SkySportsNews"

He also tagged the official Sky Sports' Twitter handles. Earlier in the day, Fabrizio Romano had reported that Los Blancos were expecting to get confirmation of the transfer from the player last Tuesday, but Mbappe asked for a "bit more time to reflect".

If Di Marzio is to be believed then this waiting period has backfired on Real Madrid and PSG are set to be the beneficiaries. The Parisians were pushing hard to persuade their superstar to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes and were improving their offer for the last 15 days.

The end of this saga will soon be upon us with either the player or the club giving out their official word. Meanwhile, Real Madrid fans have become aware of these latest developments and seem less than impressed with the PSG forward. This is how some of them reacted on Twitter.

Real Madrid is bigger than Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe to stay at PSG... the lack of ambition is frightening. Could have been a great at Madrid. Now will he a great in the farmers league. #Mbappe #RealMadrid
They were telling us Mbappe will be the next Ronaldo at Real Madrid but Mbappe is hiding in the French league to play easy games for moneyThere will never be another Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 https://t.co/vOjQtIHtvr
I don’t believe it, but if Mbappé decides to stay in Paris, I don’t want to ever see him in a white jersey. He needs Real Madrid more than we need him. If he wants, let him stay in the plastic club and miss the chance to experience the most beautiful moments of football. https://t.co/73WZ28xbmQ
@KaixerT8 Mate we have Rüdiger, top top quality and many more to come. Mbappe is not the world. Without him, a lot of money is available to move and build a stronger team!
@Belkace_RM Then we move on. No player, not Mbappe is bigger than Real. We can use the money for Mbappe to buy 2 or 3 quality players. He not signing is not the end for us.
@realmadrid Mbappe will lose a lot and we will remain the kings of the game
PSG feel they’re doing what’s right for the future,whereas they’re the opposite. #KylianMbappe already has the ego of a world class player,those offers by PSG would just add to it.If he renews,he’d be uncontrollable at club.@FabrizioRomano @ESPNFC @Cristiano
PSG think Mbappe is going to Madrid.Madrid think Mbappe is staying at PSG.(via @LaurensJulien) https://t.co/xBPl03Bp9M
@realmadriden Mbappe doesn't deserve to wear Real Madrid kit 😐

The U-turn could spell the end of PSG forward's dream to represent Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has been open to acknowledging the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has been his idol since his teenage years and that he dreamt of playing for Los Blancos. However, the France international had given the Spanish giants the green light to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and is now going back on his word. It could mean the end of his dream of playing in the famous white jersey.

Florentizo Perez is known to be a difficult figure to deal with and he is certainly not one to take these kinds of situations lightly. As long as he is the president of Real Madrid, he might make sure that all the doors that lead Mbappe to the 13-time European champions are closed.

It certainly calls for speculation into the kind of offer the Parisians would be willing to table for their superstar that has led to a change of mind on his part.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
