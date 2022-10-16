"The leaders are irresponsible for giving so much power to a player" - PSG told they are paying the price for mismanaging wantaway superstar Kylian Mbappe

French manager Pascal Dupraz has claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hierarchy was irresponsible in giving Kylian Mbappe too much power when he signed a new contract.

Despite being just 23 years old, Kylian Mbappe is already one of the best footballers in the world. However, he has notably struggled to stay away from controversy in recent months.

Mbappe signed a new deal with PSG in May after being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for months, leaving many shocked. Les Parisiens reportedly offered him a significant amount of power to convince him to stay at the club.

There have been suggestions that the France international then used his power to try and push Neymar out of the club. Meanwhile, recent reports claim that he was promised the Parisians will sign Robert Lewandowski and Bernardo Silva in the summer.

However, Mbappe believes PSG have failed to keep their promises, according to recent reports. As per sports lawyer Tatiana Vassine, the player could even terminate his contract if it is proven that the club used bots on Twitter to tarnish his image.

As Mbappe continues to be in the spotlight, Dupraz has insisted that PSG are only paying the price for their own actions. The former Saint-Etienne manager explained that it was illogical to vest so much power in the forward. He said on French radio station RMC:

"Mbappe is not guilty, but the leaders are irresponsible for giving so much power to a player. It is not logical that we agree to everything a 23-year-old player wants."

Mbappe reportedly wants to leave the Parc des Princes and is already being linked with moves to Real Madrid and Liverpool. However, PSG advisor Luis Campos recently rubbished those claims. He said:

“Mbappe has never told me or [president] Nasser Al Khelaifi that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January."

“Is Mbappe happy here? You should ask him, it’s a serious question. I see him working as a top professional”.

How has Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this term?

There has been a lot of controversy around Kylian Mbappe this season. Much has been said about his relationship with Neymar after the penalty incident in the the Parisians' win against Montpellier in August.

However, the former AS Monaco forward continues to be an important player for Christophe Galtier's side. He has found the back of the net 12 times in 13 matches across all competitions so far.

