"The level of Messi and Neymar," "The efficiency is less" - Jerome Rothen slams PSG superstar trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

Former France forward Jerome Rothen has questioned the recent form of Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The club's three superstars have struggled to hit the ground running following the World Cup-induced break, resulting in two defeats since the restart.

PSG lost to second-placed Lens in a crucial Ligue 1 encounter on January 2 before going down to Rennes in their most recent league matchup.

While Messi and Neymar were absent against Lens with Mbappe starting, the South American duo both started the Rennes defeat. Mbappe came on as a substitute in the encounter.

Rothen has been left concerned with the trio's form, but hopes to have them back in full flow for the upcoming matches. He also admitted that the players are not in their best shape after the World Cup.

He said on RMC Sport:

“This efficiency is less because offensively the players are not in their best shape. Against Rennes, Kylian Mbappe returned from vacation, so logically he was a substitute.

“The level of Messi and Neymar in the game of Rennes … It will not necessarily be the same, and I wish them, in three weeks or a month. That’s why we have to be vigilant.”

Mbappe and Messi have added a goal to their respective tallies since the restart. Neymar, however, has only been able to provide one assist, failing to get on the scoresheet.

The two defeats have seen the club's lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table cut to just three points. They have also qualified for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and will face Bayern Munich over two legs for a quarterfinals spot next month.

PSG trio of Messi, Neymar & Mbappe enjoyed an incredible first-half of the season

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were all in top form for PSG in the first half of the season. The trio were among Europe's best players, scoring goals for fun as the French giants pushed to win the elusive UEFA Champions League title.

In all, the Argentine, who led La Albiceleste to their third FIFA World Cup crown, has scored 13 and assisted 14 goals for the club across competitions this term. His former Barcelona teammate, on the other hand, has registered 15 goals and 13 assists.

Mbappe was in stupendous form in Qatar as well, scoring a hat-trick in a World Cup final defeat to Argentina. He has so far scored 20 goals and assisted another five this season for the Parisians.

While they are yet to find their best after the restart, it should only be a matter of time before the three superstars hit their pre-World Cup form.

