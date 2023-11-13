"The level of the team has risen" - Manchester City star Rodri makes Chelsea claim as the Cityzens play out 4-4 draw with the Blues

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was impressed by the level shown by the Chelsea players in their entertaining 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Speaking after the match, the Spaniard was of the opinion that the Blues have improved greatly this season.

Chelsea had it all going against them heading into the clash against champions Manchester City, despite their win over Tottenham Hotspur last Monday. They had lost all six of their meetings with the Cityzens since the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, failing to score in each of them.

Manchester City went ahead three times in the clash at 1-0, 3-2 and 4-3, but each time, their opponents found a way back into the game. This provided a stark contrast to the Chelsea side that were sitting ducks for most of the last season, and Rodri raised the point.

"We feel a bit exhausted to be honest, with that game, with that rhythm. We know how tough it is to come here with the team they built. They signed massive players, five, six seven and the level of the team has risen."

Mauricio Pochettino's side managed to stay with the champions, retaining belief even after Rodri scored what looked like a winner in the 86th minute. Former Cityzen Cole Palmer was named Man of the Match after another goalscoring performance for his new side.

After a below-par start to the season, The Blues have now looked like a much better side in recent weeks. Their summer recruitment was criticised as a waste of money, but the players are beginning to look like a team.

Chelsea have now faced four of their fellow 'Big Six' sides this season and are yet to lose a game. They sit in tenth place, while Pep Guardiola's City are top of the log heading into the final international break of the year.

Chelsea, Manchester City deliver Premier League classic

Since their meeting in Porto in 2021 was decided by a Kai Havertz strike, Chelsea and Manchester City have seemingly moved in opposite directions. While the Blues floundered in the mid-table in the following campaign, the Cityzens have fulfilled their greatest desire and become a truly iconic team.

They became only the second PL team after 1998-99 Manchester United to complete the historic treble - winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League in the same season.

It was the first time in over three years that Manchester City conceded four goals in a single match.

Cityzens goal machine Erling Haaland took his tally to 13 in 12 league matches with a brace, and Rodri scored his fourth of the season. Thiago Silva became the oldest player to score in the competition since Ryan Giggs, and Nicolas Jackson made it four goals in his last two games.

Chelsea remain in tenth place despite the draw with 16 points, while Manchester City retain their position at the top of the table with 28 points in 12 games. Manchester City have another tough clash to navigate after the international break when they face Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25.