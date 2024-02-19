"The life of a footballer is like this" - Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku talks about his future as summer window edges closer

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has opened up about his future ahead of his return to Stamford Bridge this summer. The Belgium international insisted that he was focused solely on Roma until the end of the season.

The Blues broke their club-record transfer fee at the time to re-sign Lukaku from Inter Milan for a whopping £97.5 million in 2021. However, his return to Stamford Bridge turned into a nightmare after he fell out with then-manager Thomas Tuchel.

In an interview with Sky Italia, Lukaku admitted that he was not happy with the situation at Chelsea while stating that Inter still had a special place in his heart. He then returned to the Serie A outfit for a season-long loan in 2022.

A permanent transfer back to Inter in 2023 was reportedly discussed but never went through after he held negotiations with Juventus. Lukaku finally joined AS Roma on loan last summer.

The Belgian striker's loan deal will expire at the end of the season and Chelsea reportedly remain intent on offloading him this summer. Speaking about his future, Lukaku told Sky Italia (via We Ain't Got No History):

"Now I’m focused on Rome, it makes no sense to talk about the future now. I want to help Roma win. Doors closed with the past? The life of a footballer is like this, there are positive and negative moments. I’m living a dream, I play in a league that has given me so much, in the end I want to do everything to help Roma win.”

The Chelsea loanee has made 31 appearances across all competitions for Roma this season, scoring 16 goals.

Mauricio Pochettino hails Chelsea for showing 'spirit' in Manchester City draw

Chelsea locked horns with Manchester City in the Premier League over the weekend in what many expected to be an easy fixture for the English champions.

However, the Blues held their own, with Raheem Sterling opening the scoring in the first half. While the Cityzens were relentless in attack, the west London outfit seemed like they could withstand the pressure and secure all three points.

The Blues, however, were forced to split the points after Rodri's 83rd-minute equalizer. Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was still pleased with his side's performance as he lauded his team's fighting spirit.

The Argentine manager said after the game (per the club's official website):

"Today was a great performance. We scored first and the first half was a very good game. I’m so pleased and I told the players this and congratulate them because the effort was massive."

He added:

"The spirit we showed today is the way we want to compete. With the talent we have in all the areas, we will reach the level we expect. I’m so pleased because to play a team that is the best in the world is never easy, and today the character and personality the team showed made me very happy."