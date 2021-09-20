“The main difference” – Alan Shearer highlights Chelsea star’s performance in win over Tottenham

Alan Shearer has heaped praise on N'Golo Kante and said that Chelsea's 3-0 win over Tottenham was all down to his energy. The former England striker felt the Blues lacked energy in the first half and that's why they did not score.

Chelsea stunned Tottenham in the second half on Sunday by scoring three goals. The win ensured they went joint top of the Premier League table with Liverpool.

After Chelsea's win at Tottenham, Alan Shearer was analyzing the game when he claimed N'Golo Kante was the reason the Blues won on Sunday. Speaking on Match of the Day, he said:

"He brought an energy to that Chelsea team that was missing in the first half and well done to Tuchel for spotting that at half-time and changing it. They were just ok, they weren't quite at it in the first half but the second half, it was men against boys, it should've been six or seven.

"What he [Kante] did was, he enabled [Cesar] Azpilicueta and [Marcos] Alonso [to get] much further up the park," he further explained. "Tottenham really couldn't cope with the energy he [Kante] brought into the team, he gave a little bit of protection. It wasn't all about him sitting in front of that back four, he offered them something going forward because he got the goal as well."

Thomas Tuchel hails Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

Thomas Tuchel was also full of praise for N'Golo Kante after the Frenchman helped Chelsea win on Sunday. The midfielder scored the game's second goal and made some crucial interceptions to help the Champions league winners continue their unbeaten start to the season.

"He's a top player. If you have N'Golo, you have something that everybody is looking for. You have everything that you need in midfield – work-rate, intensity, ball wins, skillful play, off the ball and with the ball, and even a goal today! I see this every day in training, and it's hard to believe how good he is. He's a unique player." Tuchel told Chelsea's official website.

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before hosting Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

