“The manager’s completely come and cut that out” – Scott McTominay explains Ralf Rangnick's influence behind Manchester United's win over Burnley

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has lauded interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the team's 3-1 Premier League win over Burnley on Thursday.

United opened the scoring in the eighth minute through a Scott McTominay strike. They doubled their lead in the 27th minute from a Ben Mee own goal before Cristiano Ronaldo made it 3-0 on the 35th minute.

Burnley pulled one back three minutes later, but the Red Devils hung on for all three points. The performance was much better than the one United put up against Newcastle on December 27, where they only mustered a disappointing 1-1 draw.

Speaking about the team's improved performance against Burnley, Scott McTominay said:

“I feel like there was more energy, but goals help energy. Obviously, goals help energy, and obviously if we (had) banged two or three against Newcastle in the first half, I feel like the whole team gets energy; so goals, putting it in the back of the net, is so important."

He added:

“I feel like the whole reason why the performance was disappointing against Newcastle was the turnovers. It was as simple as that. I feel like off the ball at Newcastle, we weren’t as bad as what people are saying."

McTominay also spoke about the one thing Ralf Rangnick has changed at Old Trafford since his arrival.

“Obviously, (negative) body language is one thing, and the manager’s completely come and cut that out, and he’s said he wants no more, so that’s final. All the players have firmly taken that on board, and it’s important that we do.”

Manchester United have a manageable run of fixtures coming up

Ralf Rangnick is unbeaten as Manchester United boss. In his five games in charge, he has won three and drawn two.

Rangnick will want to build on that in the upcoming games. His team has a manageable run of fixtures in the next few weeks. The next time they take on a top-six team in the Premier League is on March 5, when they'll lock horns with Manchester City.

That gives Rangnick two months to develop his style of play at United. Their next game is against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on 3rd January.

