"The message from Tottenham remains very clear" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Bayern Munich's pursuit of Harry Kane

Transfer expert Fabrizo Romano has provided an update on reports linking Tottenham striker Harry Kane with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

The English striker is the subject of strong transfer interest from Thomas Tuchel's Bayern side.

According to reports as confirmed by Romano, Bayern Munich have already had two bids tabled for Kane, as they hope to convince Spurs into parting ways with their most-prized asset.

However, Romano has revealed in a recent column on CaughtOffside, that Tottenham's stand on Kane remains clear, that the striker, isn't for sale this summer.

Kane has a year left on his current contract with Spurs which is set to expire in 2024. The North London club stand a huge risk of losing their star player for free next season.

Kane is expected to hold talks with new Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou and Spurs could yet convince their star forward to pen an extension on his current deal.

It is believed that the proposed meeting between the English striker and Postescoglou could go a long way in determining the direction of the player's future.

"An important update from Tottenham – they’ve been approached again by Bayern Munich for Harry Kane. Some sources say it was a verbal bid, some say it was an official bid, so it’s difficult to clarify the situation precisely, especially when Tottenham’s stance is clear, that they don’t want to sell the player,” Romano said.

Speaking about Bayern Munich's lastest bid of around €80 million for the striker and Spurs' decision of not willing to sell, Romano said:

"But Bayern have made a new bid after their first offer was rejected, as I said previously – they have no desire to give up. They submitted a new bid of €80m plus add-ons. The message from Tottenham remains very clear – it is very unlikely that they will accept this, that is the feeling of those close to the board and to Daniel Levy."

He added:

"As things stand, there’s no indication about an asking price or valuation from Spurs, it’s very clear that Levy still hopes to keep Kane but all sources believe €80m won’t be enough to sign the England striker. Bayern have to do better than this to make it happen."

Kane has also reportedly received interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United.

How did Harry Kane perform for Tottenham last season?

Kane scored 30 Premier League goals last season

The Spurs striker is currently being linked with a transfer move away from the club this summer, with Bundesliga gaints Bayern Munich reportedly making serious efforts to sign him.

Kane has been at Spurs since 2004, having grown through the ranks of the club's youth system. He also had a couple of loan spells away from the club before eventually having his breakthrough season in 2014.

Since then, the 29-year-old striker haven't looked back and keeps proving to be one of the very best goal poachers in the PL.

Last season, Kane netted 32 goals across all competitions for Tottenham, with 30 of those strikes coming in the PL, where he second on the top scorers chart.

It will be interesting to see if the 2022-23 football campaign would have been his last in Spurs' colors amid interest from Bayern Munich this summer.

Overall, he has registered 280 goals and 64 assists in 435 games for the club.

Poll : 0 votes