"The only name I’ve personally heard of so far" - David Ornstein confirms Liverpool interest in Chelsea and Arsenal target

David Ornstein has reported that Liverpool are keeping tabs on Alexander Isak. He believes that the Reds will only move for the Newcastle United star if they know that he is available for a move to Anfield.

In a Q&A on The Athletic, Ornstein confirmed Liverpool's interest in Isak. He added that the Sweden international, who is reportedly also a target for Chelsea and Arsenal, will have a busy summer as several clubs are keen on signing him. He said:

“They will obviously have multiple options on their radar but the only name I’ve personally heard of so far is Alexander Isak. L'pool aren’t alone in liking the Swede. L'pool will only move for Isak if he is genuinely available. They’re not the type of club to engage in a wild goose chase. I do think his future will be one of the big talking points heading into and during the summer transfer window."

PSG are also said to be keeping tabs on Isak. The Ligue 1 side are reportedly ready to offer players plus cash in exchange for the Liverpool target, who is valued at €170 million by Newcastle United.

Former Liverpool star wants Reds to sign Alexander Isak

Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise spoke to BetMGM last month and stated that the Reds should try to sign Alexander Isak. He added that the striker would elevate the club on the pitch. Riise said (via Metro):

“I’ve seen the rumours saying that you he would love a move to L'pool as well. Every striker would love to go to L'pool at the moment when how they play, I think it would be a great addition to the team. He plays football with a smile on his face, he likes to be creative, he’s quick, he’s very good in front of goal so I think that would be a great signing. If there’s one place I think L'pool should strengthen or do something in the summer it’s the striker position for sure.”

Liverpool have also reportedly offered a player plus cash deal to sign Isak, but Newcastle United rejected it. The Reds were willing to give Darwin Nunez to the Magpies along with cash to lure the Swede striker in the summer.

