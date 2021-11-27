"The new broom sweeps better" - Former Chelsea star Petr Cech claims 'change in energy' and a new manager could make Manchester United difficult to face

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has stressed that Manchester United should not be underestimated before their Premier League clash with the Blues on Sunday. Cech specifically focused on the changing mindset of United's players after reports emerged that Ralf Rangnick is set to join as interim manager.

Since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week, Manchester United have been on the lookout for an interim manager until the end of the season. Ralf Rangnick is set to take that position while also continuing as a consultant for at least two more years at the club.

Rangnick’s camp working on work permit. It’s taking time - he’s planning to arrive next week. Manchester United confirmed to Ralf Rangnick his ‘consultancy’ role from June 2022 until 2024 - but Ralf would be interested in taking the full time manager role if offered. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC Rangnick’s camp working on work permit. It’s taking time - he’s planning to arrive next week. Manchester United confirmed to Ralf Rangnick his ‘consultancy’ role from June 2022 until 2024 - but Ralf would be interested in taking the full time manager role if offered. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFCRangnick’s camp working on work permit. It’s taking time - he’s planning to arrive next week. https://t.co/jjGGVXMWZ2

Petr Cech talked about the effect this news can have on the players. Cech is now the technical and performance director for Chelsea. In his column on Chelsea's website, he wrote:

“We have a saying in Czech: ‘The new broom sweeps better’. It's always tricky when you play teams with a new manager. That's what Manchester United will be hoping for: when you get a change of manager, you always have a reaction. Suddenly, everybody starts from the same spot again. The new manager brings new ideas about the team, the tactics, the strategy. Even if it's only the manager who has left, and everyone else has stayed in place, you still get the sense of a fresh start."

The former Chelsea goalkeeper further added:

"It gives everybody a new incentive and new motivation to perform well. There is a change in energy, and this is what creates difficulty for the team who is facing them. The worry is you might find a team who is more motivated, and gets a bit more confidence at the beginning. Otherwise it's up to you how well you play, how well you adapt and how well you control the game.”

Chelsea favorites against Manchester United despite injuries

This season, Chelsea have dominated world football like no one else. They have the best defensive record in the top five leagues, conceding only four goals. They deservedly sit at the top of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Manchester United sit in eighth position, 12 points off Chelsea. The news of Rangnick joining United could potentially come as a big boost to the players. They haven't started playing under him yet, however— Michael Carrick will be in charge for the match on Sunday.

Hence, Chelsea will find themselves favorites going into the game, even though they have some key players missing due to injury. These include Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell. N'Golo Kante and Kai Havertz are also doubtful to feature, while Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are just returning from injuries.

It might not be the easiest game for Chelsea this season. However, it is likely they will emerge victorious against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

