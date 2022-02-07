“The new club is set!" - Bayern Munich star's agent confirms exit speculation amid Chelsea and Barcelona links

Niklas Sule's agent Volker Struth has confirmed that the defender has decided to leave Bayern Munich amid links to Chelsea and Barcelona.

Sule is currently entering the final six months of his Bayern Munich contract. The 26-year-old defender has decided against signing an extension with the Bavarian giants. Volker Struth states that Sule felt like he is not treated nicely at the Allianz Arena and hence he wishes to leave at the end of the season. Struth said:

“If the club [in 2019-20 when Süle tore his ACL] would have come up to us, then we would probably have had a different situation today. But that didn’t happen. [So] he just has the feeling that he is not valued enough. With Niklas the topic of appreciation not only to do with a large economic offer.”

He added:

“Niklas spent Christmas with his family. He then called me between the days and said to me: I don’t want [to talk with Bayern] anymore. It was a fundamental decision. Yes, it’s certain. Niklas made a decision a short time ago and I would be surprised if he changes that decision again.”

Volker Struth has also revealed that Niklas Sule has decided which club he will play for next season. He said:

“The new club is set! Niklas Süle made a decision a short time ago. It’s about [...] playing in the right place at the right time. Süle will earn good money anywhere. He will definitely also play in the Champions League and if you get a player like Süle, it will cost you a lot of money.”

Niklas Sule will be one of the most sorted after defenders since he will be available on a free transfer. Various European giants have been linked with the Bayern Munich defender, including Chelsea, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea could be facing a centre-back crisis in the summer. As things stand, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger are all running out of contracts at the end of the season. Thomas Tuchel's side could move for Sule if one of their centre-backs leaves in the summer.

Andreas Christensen has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer. Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been linked with signing the Danish defender on a free transfer.

Bayern Munich were tenatively linked with Antonio Rudiger as well. However, Real Madrid and PSG have reportedly already made pre-contract offers for the Chelsea defender.

