“The new generation is here” – Jamal Musiala makes confident statement against Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominance 

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's European dominance has come to an end but Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala is enthusiastic about the new generation.

The iconic forwards have both left European football after Messi decided to join MLS side Inter Miami this summer. Ronaldo departed Europe last January, joining Saudi giants Al Nassr.

Next season will be the first time neither of the two greatest players of all time will play in Europe since 2002. However, Musiala is confident that the new generation are ready to take the baton from the iconic duo. He told German outlet BILD (via O Jogo):

"I think it's a kind of change of era. The new generation is now here. The two GOATs paved the way and that opens doors for many players."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's 'GOAT' rivalry dominated European football for the past two decades. Messi, 35, had spells at Barcelona and PSG on his way to becoming a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Argentine icon has scored 710 goals and provided 339 assists in 875 club games during his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, 38, became a journeyman during his time in Europe, playing for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus, and Sporting CP. The Portuguese legend bagged 701 goals and 222 assists in 949 matches before heading to Al Nassr. He has won five Ballons d'Or during his incredible career.

Musiala, 20, is emerging as a potential future Ballon d'Or winner and finished third in the rankings for the 2022 Kopa Trophy. The Bayern attacker scored 16 goals and provided as many assists in 47 matches across competitions this season. The German is regarded as one of Europe's most exciting attacking midfielders.

Lionel Messi explains his decision not to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League

Lionel Messi turned down a move to Saudi giants Al Hilal.

Lionel Messi has decided he will be joining MLS side Inter Miami when his contract with PSG expires at the end of June. Saudi giants Al Hilal were eager to sign the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, even offering him an annual salary of €500 million.

This would have made Messi the highest-paid player in football history. It would also have smashed Cristiano Ronaldo's current salary of €200 million he earns at Al Nassr.

However, Messi didn't take money into account when making a decision over his future. He commented on Al Hilal's offer, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

"If it had been a matter of money, I’d have gone to Arabia or elsewhere. It seemed like a lot of money to me. The truth is that my final decision goes elsewhere and not because of money."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been joined by European legends Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante in the Saudi Pro League. The legendary forward's move to Al Nassr in January looks to have been a catalyst for world-class talent to head to the Middle East.

