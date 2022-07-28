“The new jersey will look good on you” – Chelsea linked defender’s friend urges player to complete Stamford Bridge transfer

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana's friend appears to have dropped a major transfer hint on social media amidst interest from Chelsea.

Chelsea have made a major addition to their defense this summer in the shape of Kalidou Koulibaly. However, having seen both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave the club, they are keen to sign at least one more centre-back before the transfer window slams shut.

The Blues, though, have struggled to convince their preferred targets to move to Stamford Bridge so far. Matthijs de Ligt has joined Bayern Munich, Jules Kounde is on his way to Barcelona and Presnel Kimpembe has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Thomas Tuchel's side also reportedly failed to reach an agreement for Nathan Ake with Manchester City.

Leicester's Fofana is the latest defender to be linked with a move to Chelsea ahead of the 2022-23 season. Thomas Tuchel's side are considering a move for the 21-year-old, according to football.london.

Fofana's friend's latest social media activity has sparked further talk of a transfer to Stamford Bridge for the player. The Instagram user, who goes by the username Niko, posted a mock-up picture of the Frenchman wearing Chelsea's home kit from the 2021-22 season on his story and wrote:

“The new jersey will look good on you.”

Niko went on to post Fofana's childhood picture on his Instagram story. The Leicester defender can be seen donning the Blues' home kit from the 2005-06 campaign in the image. The player's friend wrote:

“Ever since you were a kid.”

It appears Fofana used to support the Premier League giants as a boy. It now remains to be seen if he will push for a move if the Blues come calling for him this summer.

Chelsea target Fofana follows Niko on Instagram

Niko is one of 232 accounts Leicester defender Fofana follows on Instagram. It is worth noting that the Frenchman also tagged the 'friend' in question in one of his posts from June 2021. See the post below:

How has Fofana fared for Leicester?

Leicester signed Fofana from French top-flight club Saint-Etienne for £36.5 million in 2020. The centre-back has since made 50 appearances across all competitions for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Fofana helped the Foxes win the FA Cup in his first season at the club. However, injuries have hindered his development at the King Power Stadium. A fibula fracture limited him to just seven Premier League appearances last term.

The 21-year-old, though, was handed a new contract at Leicester in March. He is now contracted to the Foxes until 2027 and will thus not come cheaply for Chelsea.

