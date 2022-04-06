"The numbers involved are just crazy" - Jurgen Klopp says there is 'no chance' Liverpool will sign superstar attacker this summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Reds will not be signing Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window. The Norwegian forward has been touted for a move away from the Westfalenstadion at the end of the season. However, the Merseyside club will not be one of them.

Klopp has stated that the cost involving the signing of Haaland is too high for a club like Liverpool. According to Goal, Erling Haaland's arrival could cost any club upwards of €350 million over the course of his contract. It is also worth noting that the Reds are rarely involved in the race to sign a superstar player.

The German tactician was quoted as saying by SportBild (via Goal):

“We won't be going there. The numbers involved are just crazy – we'll be having nothing to do with it. No chance! To be honest, I don't want anything to do with it. It's not fun.”

Erling Haaland, along with Kylian Mbappe, are two of the most sought-after forwards in today's market. According to the Manchester Evening News, Haaland is wanted by Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid. However, the Premier League champions are the favorites to land the 21-year-old forward this summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are notorious for following a strict wage structure which they are not inclined to break anytime soon. According to a recent report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are not willing to break their wage structure for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian forward has less than 18 months remaining on his current deal and is wanting a massive pay rise to stay at Anfield. However, the Liverpool hierarchy have so far stayed adamant on their policies.

Liverpool secured a well-earned away win against Benfica in the Champions League

Liverpool picked up a hard-fought 3-1 win over SL Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday. Goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz were enough to secure an away win on the night.

The Reds will now be favorites to qualify for the semifinals of the Champions League since the second leg will be played at Anfield in a week's time.

Should the Reds qualify for the Champions League semifinals, they would face either Bayern Munich or Villarreal.

Jurgen Klopp's side will now shift their attention back to the Premier League as they prepare to face title rivals Manchester City on 10 April. The two sides are currently separated by a point at the top of the league standings.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee