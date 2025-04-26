“The numbers are very, very high” - Barcelona star Raphinha speaks up on big-money interest from Saudi Arabia 

Barcelona winger Raphinha has opened up regarding the staggering offers he received from Saudi Arabian clubs, revealing how tempting the situation could have been for him under different circumstances.
The Brazilian has played a key role in Barcelona’s impressive form this season, contributing the biggest chunk of the Catalan club’s goals (30 goals and 23 assists). His fine form has seen him attract interest from the Middle East, with recent reports claiming that Al-Hilal are preparing to prise him away from Barcelona.
Last season under Xavi Hernandez, Raphinha found himself on the exit ramp after struggling for consistency. In a recent interview with TNT Sports, the 28-year-old spoke about the recent offers from Saudi clubs. He claimed that the offers are tempting and added that he could have accepted them if they had come during his disastrous season at Barcelona.
He said:
“Yesterday someone sent me news of the offer from Saudi Arabia, and honestly, I was very surprised because the numbers are very, very high. Honestly, if I had received this offer last year, I think I would have gone.”
“Because at that time, I was in a bit of a psychological breakdown, and this offer would solve everything in my life, my wife’s life, and my family’s life. It was an amount of money that would change our lives completely.”
“This is what made me close my ears a little to money’’ – Barcelona winger Raphinha on how he was able to resist the tempting financial offers from Saudi clubs
Speaking further, Raphinha acknowledged the eye-watering offers from the Middle East and claimed that there is no player that will not succumb to such offers.
He said he was able to reject the riches of the Middle East as he considered representing Barcelona and his national team more rewarding and lucrative.
“Anyone who says he won’t go is lying,’’ Raphinha said. “Because it’s impossible to see numbers of this magnitude and not think that this offer will change your life, and that you might go.’’
“But I was thinking that I had a lot to offer here in Europe, I still had a lot to offer this club, and I still had a great opportunity to continue representing the national team. This is what made me close my ears a little to money, and open my mind more to my dreams.”
Raphinha joined Barca from Leeds in 2022. In his almost three-year stay at the Spanish club, he has scored 50 goals and provided 48 assists in 136 appearances across competitions.