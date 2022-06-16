"The others seem set" - Gary Neville delivers verdict on Manchester United's transfer window with 'worrying' claim 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is concerned about the Red Devils' lack of transfer business thus far.

Erik ten Hag took over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick and has been tasked with returning the team back to their glory days. United faltered both domestically and in Europe, finishing the last season trophyless and in a disappointing sixth position in the Premier League.

The expectation is that Ten Hag would oversee a huge overhaul of the squad, with multiple arrivals and departures anticipated. Although a few players have exited the club, the Red Devils are yet to make a signing.

That has worried Neville, who has seen Liverpool and Manchester City wrap up deals for Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland, respectively. He tweeted on the lack of transfer business at Old Trafford:

"I know (it's) early in the window, but it’s worrying that United are struggling to get business done. The others seem set and ready, yet United can’t get moving.

Manchester United's first pre-season fixture is on July 12 against Liverpool. However, with no new signings yet, Neville believes Ten Hag would want new arrivals by the time pre-season kicks off:

"(Erik ten Hag) needs his group together asap to mould them. Bringing them in late will only make it harder for him! (Hopefully) it happens soon."

Are Manchester United taking too long on Frenkie de Jong deal?

Erik ten Hag eager to reunite with Frenkie de Jong.

It has been over a month since Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claimed that there was a 95% chance Frenkie de Jong would join Manchester United this summer.

Since then, United fans have been taken on a rollercoaster ride, with the proposed transfer taking many twists and turns. De Jong previously expressed his desire to remain at Barcelona, but that hasn't stopped the Red Devils from pursuing him, given the Blaugrana's financial situation.

Currently, United remain in talks with Barcelona over securing a deal for the Dutch midfielder (per Sky Sports), but no official offer is in place yet. However, they are running the risk of taking too much time on that deal and letting other targets slip through their fingers.

[via Manchester United are prepared to walk away from a deal to sign Frenkie De Jong if Barça aren’t able to offer them a reasonable price for the transfer of the midfielder.[via @skysports_sheth ]. Manchester United are prepared to walk away from a deal to sign Frenkie De Jong if Barça aren’t able to offer them a reasonable price for the transfer of the midfielder. 💰[via @skysports_sheth]. https://t.co/peOLcZliZN

Midfield reinforcements are of the utmost importance this summer, with other teams scooping up their targets.

One of them is PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahima Sangare, which is a deal Manchester United should get through. However, Football London has reported Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race for the Ivorian defensive midfielder.

That's just one of many targets the Red Devils are at risk of missing out on as they take their time over De Jong.

