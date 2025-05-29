"The people that you don't see" – Chelsea star Levi Colwill shares heart-warming tribute to unsung heroes after UEFA Conference League final

Chelsea star Levi Colwill has shared a heartening story on his Instagram to celebrate his club's backroom staff after the UEFA Conference League final.

Earlier this Wednesday (May 28), Enzo Maresca's club ended their three-year-long trophy drought after beating Real Betis 4-1 in the Conference League final. They became the first club to win all three major European trophies.

Real Betis forward Abde Ezzalzouli netted the opener in the ninth minute of the contest in Wrocław, Poland. But, Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho, and Moises Caicedo all scored a goal each for the Blues in the second half of the final.

After the end of the Conference League final, Colwill captioned a story:

"The people that you don't see!!"

Colwill, 22, scored two goals in 38 total outings for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea told to avoid signing young striker

During a recent chat on talkSPORT, Chelsea great John Terry was asked if his former club should sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. He replied (h/t Metro):

"Firstly, I think [Nicolas Jackson] has been really good and when I watch him play, he's one of a handful of strikers in the league who wants to play on the shoulder. Playing against that as a defender is a nightmare because it kind of stretches you and opens up that space in the midfield."

Terry, who guided the Blues to five Premier League titles, continued:

"So I like Nico. He's probably not been as clinical as we would like as Chelsea fans, but I think if you're looking to go to that next step, you need to bring in someone who is proven, who has done it, who has scored goals in the Premier League."

Revealing why the Blues' top brass could sign Delap, Terry remarked:

"That tends to be an experienced player and the owners are quite clear they're not going to go down that route. They don't want to bring in someone of 29, 30 years of age on big money. It's going to be a different model and a different mindset. I don't think we'll go down that route, but I personally feel we do need that."

Delap, 22, scored 12 goals and recorded two assists in 37 Premier League appearances for Ipswich Town, who finished 19th, in the 2024-25 term.

The young striker, who has a £30 million exit clause, has reportedly been linked with Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Everton as well.

