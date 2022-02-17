"The perfect fit" - Teddy Sheringham names his number one choice to be named permanent Manchester United manager this summer

Manchester United will appoint a permanent manager this summer. Interim boss Ralf Ragnick took over in December 2021 and was given the task of stewarding the club until the end of the season.

He is expected to become a consultant from the start of the 2022-23 season. Former United star Teddy Sheringham has backed Mauricio Pochettino to become the new permanent boss at Old Trafford.

Pochettino is currently in charge at Paris Saint-Germain. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss is known for playing an attacking brand of football. Sheringham believes Pochettino's philosophy will be a welcome change at Manchester United.

Sheringham told Genting Casino:

“Manchester United have always been brought up on that vibe of taking the game to the opposition. I think, if you look along those lines, I would say the perfect fit would be Pochettino, without a doubt."

He added:

“I think when he was at Tottenham he wanted the ball, he wanted to play with the ball and hurt the opposition, and I think that the Manchester United crowd would love his philosophy in the way that he takes the game to the opposition."

Pochettino has previously managed Southampton and Spurs in the Premier League. He manged 293 games for the north London side, winning 160 of them.

Despite raising the level at Spurs, Pochettino was unable to help the club win any silverware during his five-year spell at Tottenham. Sheringham has backed the Argentine to correct that record on his CV should he come to Old Trafford in the summer.

“Obviously, he didn’t win anything at Tottenham, but if you’ve got bigger and better players. who knows what he could achieve. He would be the man for me, he would be the number one choice. It’s a great experience for him."

Mauricio Pochettino continues to be linked with the Red Devils

What are Manchester United up to this season?

The Red Devils are having yet another poor season. They have been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions - the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

West Ham United beat United in the Carabao Cup and Middlesbrough shocked the Red Devils in the FA Cup.

Their hopes of winning the Premier League are close to non-existent as the club is currently 20 points behind league leaders Manchester City after 25 games.

Their last avenue for a trophy is the Champions League. Although difficult, it will be United's best shot at turning around the season. First up for them will be Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 next week.

