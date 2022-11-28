Create

"The perfect footballer", "Baller" - Germany fans call for duo to start against Costa Rica after terrific cameos in 1-1 2022 FIFA World Cup draw against Spain 

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Nov 28, 2022 03:20 AM IST
Germany fans reacted on twitter after 2022 FIFA World cup clash against Spain
Germany fans reacted on twitter after 2022 FIFA World cup clash against Spain

Germany fans called for Leroy Sane and Niclas Fullkrug to be in the starting lineup for their next game against Costa Rica in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after their cameos in the 1-1 draw against Spain on Sunday, November 27.

Both Sane and Fullkrug came off the bench and changed the course of the game. Hansi Flick's side were trailing after Spanish substitute Alvaro Morata had put his side ahead in the 62nd minute.

Jamal Musiala was often alone in creating an attacking spark for the Germans. However, once Flick introduced Sane in the 70th minute, Musiala started to link up with his club teammate and the duo seemed to be the perfect partners in crime.

Fullkrug, meanwhile, was brought on at the same time in place of Thomas Muller. He grabbed the opportunity to impress the fans as he scored with a thumping finish past Unai Simon for the equalizer in the 83rd min. Fans were impressed with the duo's performance during the game.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Sane and Fullkrug's cameos against Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

@iMiaSanMia Sané and Fullkrug guaranteed start
@iMiaSanMia If Füllkrug doesn't start next game, Hansi should go!
@iMiaSanMia fullkrug has to start
@iMiaSanMia Start Sane and Füllkrug
@iMiaSanMia Füllkrug is a baller
@iMiaSanMia Fullkurg has to start / Good result - forces Spain to win against Japan / This defence was better / Goretzka has to start
Sané is genuinely the perfect footballer (this is an observation entirely based on how he looks and has nothing to do with his football ability)
Leroy Sané. Special special footballer.
FULLKRUG! Sane's been wonderful since he's come on by the way.
Muller is still a player who can be a game changer at the right time but at the moment, we need Fullkrug on the pitch. Sane and Musiala also must starts.
Thoughts on what we just saw?Clear that Sane and Fullkrug maybe should've started or come on earlier...#GERESP | 1-1
Muller and Gundogan out for Fullkrug and Sane and then we cook.
Fullkrug and Sane have to start the next game #ESPGER

Germany coach Hansi Flick flew solo for media duties ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Spain

Spain v Germany: Group E - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar
Spain v Germany: Group E - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Germany's training center is a 210-kilometer round trip from FIFA's media center in Doha. Manager Hansi Flick refused to let one of his players take the trip ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Spain and made a solo trip, risking a fine from FIFA.

He told the media (via The Guardian):

“We can’t expect a player to come along and drive for three hours. It’s a very important match so I told them I’m going to come and do it on my own. Every player in the 26 is important so I asked them not to come along because it is important they devote energy to the training session. We are disappointed.
"We have a very good media centre [at the training ground] and it would have been possible for a player [to come] if the press conference had been held closer.”

The Germans currently have one point from their first two group games. They will take on Costa Rica on December 1 in their final game in Group E.

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022?

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Spain

585 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Puranjay
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...