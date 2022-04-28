"The perfect leader for them"- Dean Jones says Manchester United should take armband from Harry Maguire and give it to midfield target

Journalist Dean Jones believes Manchester United should replace Harry Maguire with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as club captain if they sign him this summer. The Red Devils are expected to undergo a rebuild under Erik ten Hag this summer after a dismal campaign set to end without trophies. The Dutchman is likely to prioritise signing a top-quality defensive midfielder.

Rice has been in incredible form for David Moyes' side in the last couple of seasons. West Ham finished sixth in the Premier League last season and are in the Europa League semifinals this campaign.

Maguire, meanwhile, has arguably endured the worst season of his career. The United defender looks desperately short of confidence and has been booed by fans for his disappointing performances. So Jones has advised the club to relieve Maguire of the captain's armband and give it to Rice.

"Manchester United need to do something, and to be honest, they need a leader as well. And Declan Rice has got the traits to be the perfect defensive midfielder for them, and the perfect leader for them," Jones told GiveMeSport.

He continued:

"Take the armband off Harry Maguire, give it to Declan Rice; bring some unity and some belief and just a voice on that pitch that's not scared of anyone."

Rice is contracted with West Ham till 2024 but recently rejected a contract offer from the London club. The deal included a salary package of £200,000 per week, which would have made him the highest paid player in club history.

Rice is expected to leave the London Stadium this summer, but Moyes is desperate to keep hold of his club captain. The Scottish tactician has said that the 23-year-old is worth at least £150 million in a bid to keep potential buyers at bay.

However, the midfielder is keen to join a club that would give him the opportunity to win silverware and play in the UEFA Champions League. Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are all interested in signing the defensive midfielder.

Manchester City could hold upper hand over Manchester United and Chelsea in Declan Rice race

Manchester City's position of strength and need for a defensive midfielder could give them the upper hand over Manchester United and Chelsea in Declan Rice's pursuit.

Pep Guardiola's side are on course to win their fourth Premier League title in five years, sitting atop the standings, one point ahead of Liverpool, with five games left. They also lead Real Madrid 4-3 after the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinals as they chase a first title in the competition.

The Premier League giants are set to part ways with defensive midfielder Fernandino, who runs out of contract this summer. So they will be keen to sign an adequate replacement for the Brazilian.

Manchester United and Chelsea, meanwhile, are going through a period of uncertainty. The Red Devils have appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager, and are likely to go through transition under the Dutchman as he rebuilds the squad.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to undergo a change in ownership once the UK government lifts the economic sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich. There could be changes in the management and transfer policy at Stamford Bridge under the new owners.

So Rice could prefer a move to City, as they are likelier to give him the opportunity to win more silverware.

