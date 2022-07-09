"The only other person who could fill" - Rio Ferdinand names forward who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United 

Rio Ferdinand has named Robert Lewandowski as the only attacker could possibly replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Less than a year after making a sensational return to Old Trafford, the Portuguese ace wants to leave United, as he's worried about the relative lack of transfer activity. He's not convinced with the club's ability to win trophies either, with the Red Devils enduring a trophyless 2021-22 campaign, finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Bayern Munich, Napoli and Chelsea are some of the teams interested in signing Ronaldo, who could be available for £13 million.

The departure of Ronaldo, who top-scored for the club with 24 goals across competitions last season, would be a huge loss for United. Speaking to FIVE Magazine, Ferdinand said (via Football.London):

"I don’t see it happening, man, I can’t even think about that because you have to look at the whole situation. It’s getting on in the window, if Man United were to let him go (Erling) Haaland and (Darwin]) Nunez probably the first two on your list have gone. The only other person who could fill into those shoes, who I’d have confidence in who’s possibly capable of doing it, is (Robert) Lewandowski."

The Polish international has expressed his desire to join Barcelona after saying that his time at Bayern is over, although no deal has been struck yet.

As far as Haaland and Nunez are concerned, both joined United's rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool respectively. Ferdinand thinks Ronaldo could only leave if Manchester United get their hands on Lewandowski. He added:

"Lewandowski looks like he has his heart set on Barcelona if they can get that deal done. The only way I see it happening is Man United could get Lewandowski and then Ronaldo could go then - that’s the only way it happens.

"If United can’t get a ready made replacement to bang in the 20, 25 goals next season outside of Lewandowski somebody gettable I don’t see it being a deal that gets done, not at all."

Manchester United begin pre-season on Tuesday

Manchester United kick off their pre-season on July 12 against Liverpool in Australia, where they'll also face Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

A trip to Norway has also been confirmed, where they'll face Atletico Madrid followed by a friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford, Ten Hag's first home game.

GOAL @goal Manchester United confirm Cristiano Ronaldo will not be on their preseason tour as he has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue. Manchester United confirm Cristiano Ronaldo will not be on their preseason tour as he has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue. https://t.co/sxHD1tX2WD

Fans are cautiously looking forward to it as Manchester United have barely made any new signings, while Cristiano Ronaldo isn't sure to feature either.

