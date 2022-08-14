"The only person I'll blame" "Most pointless footballer" - Chelsea fans reach 'breaking point' as key player disappoints yet again in 2-2 Tottenham draw

Chelsea fans are venting their frustrations with Kai Havertz following the Blues' 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on August 13.

In a pulsating affair at Stamford Bridge, the two London sides couldn't be separated with Harry Kane scoring a last-minute equalizer right at the death.

Kalidou Koulibaly had given Chelsea a deserved lead in the 19th minute with Thomas Tuchel's side controlling most of the game.

The Senegalese star slammed home a volley from a corner.

But Pierre-Emile Hojberg hit back in the 68th minute from outside the box and chaos would soon ensue.

Both, Havertz and Blues boss Tuchel were aggrieved given the German attacker had seemingly been fouled by Rodrigo Bentancur in the build-up.

The former Bayer Leverkusen forward then squandered a golden opportunity in the 75th minute, sending his shot wide.

Reece James did manage to grab the Blues' second in the 77th minute but Kane's equalizer means the spoils were shared.

Havertz put in an impressive performance, aggressive off the ball and pressing but just couldn't get his name on the scoresheet.

The German's miss that could have sealed all three points hasn't gone down well with fans and here are some reactions from Twitter:

LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry The only person I’ll blame for this match is Kai Havertz. If he had buried that clear goal chance, we won’t be dragging a late draw with Spurs. The only person I’ll blame for this match is Kai Havertz. If he had buried that clear goal chance, we won’t be dragging a late draw with Spurs.

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Yeah Havertz every man has their breaking point and I think I’ve just reached mine. Yeah Havertz every man has their breaking point and I think I’ve just reached mine.

Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️ @SMiTHiE___ Havertz, the champion’s league final goal juju wey you use don clear for my eyes oo. Havertz, the champion’s league final goal juju wey you use don clear for my eyes oo.

Semi Ade @semiade48 @LyesBouzidi10 Brother has been getting starboy pass since he came to Chelsea @LyesBouzidi10 Brother has been getting starboy pass since he came to Chelsea

🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 @ElGerrardinho Can someone actually fucking explain to me what Kai Havertz does?



Has to be the most useless/pointless footballers ever, so overrated Can someone actually fucking explain to me what Kai Havertz does?Has to be the most useless/pointless footballers ever, so overrated

Do Chelsea still need to sign a striker?

Question marks over Havertz's role

Havertz's performance has been met with a somewhat polarizing reaction given his miss.

Disregarding the miss, the forward was relentless with his pressing and off-the-ball running.

The German star is being played in a false 9 role but he flourishes in attacking midfield.

He may be able to return to that role if Tuchel's side manage to sign a recognized centre-forward this summer.

The departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have left the west London club lacking in options up front.

🎟 @DinoCFC Nah that Kai Havertz miss is unforgivable, send the bid for Auba tonight Nah that Kai Havertz miss is unforgivable, send the bid for Auba tonight

Chelsea are being linked with a move for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tuchel knows the player from his time coaching Borussia Dortmund, which may bode well for the Blues if they do bring the Gabonese star to Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang knows all about the Premier League through his time spent at Arsenal.

The Barca striker managed 68 goals in 128 appearances for the Gunners in the Premier League.

Havertz's attacking play was impressive against Tottenham but perhaps Tuchel's side could do with a goalscorer.

Nonetheless, despite irritation over his miss against Spurs, it's clear that Havertz offers a wide range of attacking versatility.

