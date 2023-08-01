“The physicality of the Premier League has gotten to him” – Didi Hamann admits he is not a big fan of Liverpool superstar

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann recently said that he isn't a big fan of Thiago Alcantara. The midfielder is currently recovering from surgery he underwent for a recurring hip issue earlier this year.

Thiago had yet another campaign riddles with injuries, missing 22 matches during the 2022-23 season due to fitness issues. According to Hamann, the Spaniard hasn't adjusted to the Premier League's physicality. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"He's not the best player out of possession, there might be a market in Spain too. He's been a decent player, not a 'great' player for Liverpool as some people have said. The physicality of the Premier League has gotten to him."

According to the former midfielder, a team that dominates possession would suit Thiago. He added:

"I'm sure there are clubs interested in Thiago, if he stays in the Premier League, he needs to join one of the top four teams who have a lot of possession, like Man City or Arsenal. The more possession you have, the better Thiago plays."

Hamann further claimed that Thiago will miss out on game time should the Reds make another midfield signing.

"If someone else comes in like Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia or Aurelien Tchouameni then the competition will be very tough. Liverpool have Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic coming back too, who will all need minutes. I don't see Thiago featuring too much next season, even if he is fit," he said.

So far, the 32-year-old has missed 66 games due to fitness problems while making 97 appearances since joining Anfield from Bayern Munich in 2020.

Liverpool to make second bid for Southampton midfielder

Newcastle United v Southampton FC - Premier League

Liverpool are set to submit their second bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia soon (via Fabrizio Romano). As per the transfer expert, the Reds will make an offer worth £42.5 million guaranteed plus £2.5 million in add-ons. However, the figure stands short of Southampton's £50 million valuation of the player.

The club could reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea for the Lavia's signature.

Should the move materialise, Lavia would be expected to slot into the number six role at Anfield after Fabinho's departure. The Merseyside club could also use Stefan Bajcetic in the position or choose to play both midfielders together.