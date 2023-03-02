"The pitch does the talking" – Juventus boss Max Allegri sends message to PSG loanee Leandro Paredes after 4-2 Torino win 

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has issued a post-match message to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Leandro Paredes after his team's 4-2 Serie A home win over Torino on Wednesday (March 1).

The Bianconeri climbed up to the seventh spot in the Serie A standings in the ongoing 2022-23 season with a Derby della Mole triumph. Juan Cuadrado, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, and Adrien Rabiot scored for the hosts, while Yann Karamoh and Antonio Sanabria struck for Torino.

JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @juventusfcen



1-0 vs Lazio

3-0 vs Salernitana

1-0 vs Fiorentina

1-1 vs Nantes 🤝

2-0 vs Spezia

3-0 vs Nantes

4-2 vs Torino



#FinoAllaFine A look back at our unbeaten February1-0 vs Lazio3-0 vs Salernitana1-0 vs Fiorentina1-1 vs Nantes 🤝2-0 vs Spezia3-0 vs Nantes4-2 vs Torino

Paredes, 28, has struggled to earn a place in Allegri's starting lineup since arriving from PSG on a season-long loan deal last summer. He remained on the substitute bench during Juventus' recent win, while Enzo Barrenechea was handed his Serie A debut and his first start.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Allegri offered an apology to Paredes for ignoring him in Juventus' latest derby victory. He said:

"I am sorry for Paredes, but I take decisions for the team's good. All those involved must be ready to help their teammates. The pitch does the talking."

Allegri claimed that all Juventus stars must help each other to achieve their goals this season, underlining the importance of unity. He said:

"In order to reach our targets this season, everyone must be available and help the team. [Paul] Pogba did well after almost one year out of action. All the players involved tonight did well too. We must continue with this mentality and in order to do it, players must always be available to help their teammates."

Taking a subtle dig at the out-of-favour PSG midfielder, Allegri added:

"We can only do it if we work as a team. Everyone must be ready to help. Those who are subbed on are much more important than those starting. I need to rotate and those who don't play may get angry, but I base my decisions on what's best for the team."

Paredes, who lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year, has laid out just one assist in 1038 minutes for Juventus this campaign.

PSG uninterested in launching a move to sign 30-year-old Liverpool star, insists journalist

In his column for Caught Offside, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs shared his thoughts on PSG's interest in Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah. He wrote:

"There are rumours of a Mo Salah exit, but he's contracted until 2025. Suggestions Liverpool are willing to listen to offers are wide of the mark. Salah has been linked to PSG, and I think that rumour went into overdrive when he was pictured dining with Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently. But the pair are just friends. PSG ideally want to buy a bit younger. It's true that they considered Salah in 2021."

Salah, 30, has been in stellar form this campaign, netting 20 goals and contributing nine assists in 36 overall appearances for Liverpool so far.

