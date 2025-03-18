"The player really wants to come to the football club" - John Obi Mikel claims Chelsea could get deal for striker target done easily

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has claimed that the club remains in pole position to secure the signature of striker Victor Osimhen this summer. The Nigeria international was coveted by the Blues in the summer of 2024, but ended up joining Galatasaray on loan.

Chelsea held extensive talks with Napoli over a deal for Osimhen last summer after the striker and the Serie A giants decided to part ways. The 26-year-old was a target for PSG and Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli, but neither side was willing to match his release clause. The Blues registered their interest in signing Osimhen late in the window but failed to find an agreement with Napoli before the transfer window shut.

John Obi Mikel, who was involved in talks to try and bring his compatriot to his former club, has told Sky Sports that the Blues can sign Osimhen this summer. The former midfielder stated that both Osimhen and the Blues wanted the move and negotiations reached an advanced stage before the deal fell through. He said (via Tribal Football):

"(Chelsea) almost got the deal done for Osimhen last summer. The club wanted the player and the player wanted to come as well. I know exactly where we stopped. If we have to pick it up again in the summer, it’s just pretty easy to get it done because the player really wants to come to the football club."

Obi Mikel pointed out that of the strikers being linked to the club, Osimhen and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak are the real game-changers. He added:

"If you’re talking about a striker to come in and help Chelsea Football Club, you have to talk about Alexander Isak and you have to talk about Victor Osimhen. For me, these are the top two strikers. If we were able to get one of those guys they would definitely help for next season in terms of being able to compete to win the Premier League."

Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan after the transfer window for the rest of Europe shut. The former Lille man has been a hit in Turkiye, scoring 26 goals in 30 appearances for the Super Lig giants across all competitions.

Osimhen has been linked with a number of teams on the back of his impressive performances for Galatasaray. He is expected to move clubs in the summer and has drawn the attention of Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

Chelsea considering move for Ligue 1 striker: Reports

Chelsea are considering a move to sign striker Emanuel Emegha from Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg in the summer, as per reports. The Blues have made the decision to pursue a new striker ahead of the 2025-26 season, and the Strasbourg man is an option.

Signed by BlueCo in the summer of 2023, Netherlands U-21 international Emegha has scored 11 goals in 21 league games this season. The 22-year-old is wanted by the Blues to compete with Nicolas Jackson, according to Talk Chelsea.

Emegha's fine form for Strasbourg has left them within touching distance of European football, a significant achievement for the youngest side in Europe. His performances have caught the eyes of numerous Premier League sides, with around €20-25 million expected to suffice for a transfer.

The Blues hold the aces, however, due to their relationship with Strasbourg, and could add the striker to Mamadou Sarr, who will join them in the summer.

