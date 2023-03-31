“The player is very sad when it’s like that, but we keep in touch” – Christophe Galtier lifts lid on PSG superstar’s situation

Christophe Galtier has said that Neymar Jr. is 'very sad' due to being sidelined from action for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) due to an ankle injury.

The Brazilian superstar's injury issues during his time with Les Parisiens have been well documented. The latest setback came in his team's 4-3 league win against LOSC Lille Metropole on February 19 when he was stretchered off the field with an ankle injury.

Neymar scored and assisted in that game but was later forced off the pitch due to damaging a ligament in his right ankle. As per MARCA, he underwent surgery in Doha on March 10, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The Brazilian forward has since been in rehabilitation and is apparently visiting Camp des Loges to work with PSG's doctors. Galtier was asked to address Neymar's recovery at a pre-match conference ahead of the Ligue 1 clash against Lyon on Sunday (April 2). The French tactician said (h/t @PSG_Report):

"Neymar came here twice during the fortnight to assess the condition of his ankle after the operation. He works with the medical team. When there are serious injuries, I am in favour of letting him focus on his rehabilitation. The player is very sad when it’s like that, but we keep in touch."

Reports have claimed that Les Parisiens are losing patience with Neymar due to his injuries and are open to selling the 31-year-old this summer. He was having a stellar season before his ankle injury, registering 18 goals and 17 assists across competitions in 29 games.

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing PSG's Christophe Galtier as Antonio Conte replacement

Could Galtier join Spurs?

Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a move for PSG manager Christophe Galtier, as per the Evening Standard (h/t Tribal Football).

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte earlier this month by mutual consent and confirmed that assistant manager Cristian Stellini will manage the club till the summer.

Galtier was appointed by PSG last summer on a two-year contract, and his team are on course to win the Ligue 1 title this term. They have 66 points from 28 games - seven more than second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

However, winning the league title may not be enough to save a manager's job at the Parc des Princes, as Mauricio Pochettino found out last summer. Galtier's side were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 by Bayern Munich earlier this month.

It remains to be seen what Galtier's response will be if Spurs approach him in the coming months while his job at the Parisians appears relatively secure.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes