PSG willing to pay record-breaking transfer fee for Erling Haaland after offloading Lionel Messi and Neymar - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly willing to pay Erling Haaland's €200 million release clause after offloading Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. in the summer.

As per Spanish outlet La Razon (h/t MARCA), the French giants are frustrated with the Brazil international's constant injury problems. He has missed his team's last five games across competitions due to an ankle injury and is reportedly out for the season.

This is Neymar's first major injury this campaign. Before this, though, he missed 104 games due to fitness-related issues since arriving from Barcelona in 2017. The 31-year-old's contract expires in the summer of 2025, which means PSG can hope to seek a respectable sum for him. Messi, however, could be set to depart on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

PSG are reportedly unhappy with his recent performances, which included the Argentine playmaker's subpar displays in a two-legged last-16 UEFA Champions League loss to Bayern Munich (3-0 on aggregate).

Messi also failed to help his team avoid a second league loss against Stade Rennais this season, as the visitors won 2-0 at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (March 19). PSG could now reportedly offload both players and pair Haaland with Kylian Mbappe up front.

Journalist Daniel Riolo told RMC Sport:

"It seems that Haaland is not very happy in Manchester. He is not well, and the game does not favour him either. Now you have to know if the people at Manchester City would be willing to sell a player to a club that has Qatari owners, because that's where the political issue would come in."

Aston Villa sold Grealish to City for €117.5m - a record sale by a Premier League club.

If Les Parisiens meet Haaland's reported release clause, he will become the most expensive player sold by a Premier League club.

How have Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. fared for PSG this season?

Neymar Jr. wasn't available for either of PSG's games against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last 16.

Messi started both games but was unable to help the defending Ligue 1 champions score in the tie across both legs. The Argentine has featured in four knockout games for PSG but is yet to make a goal contribution.

The Parisians were eliminated in the same round last year by Real Madrid. Messi is having an impressive season domestically, though, with 13 goals and as many assists in 23 league games.

Neymar, meanwhile, recorded 16 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions before being stretchered off in his team's 4-3 league win against Lille last month. An ankle injury has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

