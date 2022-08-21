"The player wants Chelsea" - Fabrizio Romano says there is a 6-year-contract almost ready for star and provides update on Manchester United's Harry Maguire

Chelsea are focused on striking a deal with Leicester City for Wesley Fofana despite links with Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Thomas Tuchel's side have lost two key centre-backs this summer in the shape of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. They are keen to fill the void left by them before the transfer window closes.

The Blues have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for a fee of £33 million. They have not stepped up their efforts to sign another central defender and have been linked with several players recently.

It emerged on Friday (August 19) that the Stamford Bridge outfit have made a shock enquiry for Manchester United defender Maguire. Romano, though, has revealed that the England international is not at the top of the London giants' shortlist.

Addressing the Blues' pursuit of a new centre-back, the transfer expert insisted that they are keen to land Fofana from Leicester. They have had two bids of up to £70 million turned down for the Frenchman, but are yet to give up hope. Romano wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

“I’ve been asked a lot about [Manchester United captain] Harry Maguire. My understanding is that, at the moment, Chelsea’s priority is Wesley Fofana. This is the only answer I’m getting from Chelsea during the weekend too, when asking about a new centre-back."

Romano also disclosed that Milan Skriniar was under consideration at Stamford Bridge, but Inter Milan do not want to sell. He went on to explain that the London giants remain hopeful of signing Fofana and are even readying a six-year contract for him. He wrote:

“One alternative idea on the list was Milan Skriniar, but Inter Milan have taken him off the market – he is untouchable. Chelsea will resume negotiations with the intermediaries of the Fofana deal next week."

"The player wants Chelsea, there is a six-year contract almost ready in case the clubs find an agreement. The Frenchman remains Thomas Tuchel’s priority for the time being.”

Fofana was left out of Leicester's matchday squad to face Southampton on Saturday (August 20) amidst interest from the Blues.

Chelsea and Manchester United prepare for third Premier League game

The Blues are scheduled to face Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League today (August 21). The two clubs are level on points, having won and drawn a match each so far.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22). Erik ten Hag's side currently sit at the top of the table, having lost both their matches.

